Over 120 competitors took part in the Magic Marine Optimist Open Meeting at Hayling Island SC.

Winner of the 60 strong Race Fleet was Jonny Rogers of the Royal Lymington YC with 19 pts, with second Laszio Drummond on 22 pts and third Patrick Di Salle with 23 pts.

In the Regatta Race Fleet the winner was Finn Simmons with 14 pts, second William Foster with 21 pts and third Evan Hannaby on 22 pts.

The youngest competitors sailed in the coached regatta race fleet (6 to 10 yrs) with in first place Hazel Butterfield, second Freddy Wilder and third Ingaela Leask.

Magic Marine Optimist Open – Race Fleet Leaders (60 entries)

Magic Marine Optimist Open – Regatta Fleet Leaders (39 entries)

Magic Marine Optimist Open – Coached Regatta Fleet Leaders (25 entries)

