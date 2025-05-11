Rabicano wins 5.5 Metrre Enoshima Trophy in La Spezia

Rabicano of Arancia Malaspina has won the 2025 Enoshima Trophy for 5.5 Metres in La Spezia, Italy.

After the final day of racing on Sunday Manuela V of Guido Tommasi took second with Grifone of Benedetta Di Salle third. The final two races were both dramatically won by Rabicano.

With four first places, Rabicano’s scoreline looks dominant but doesn’t tell the true story of a fiercely competitive event and some great sailors battling round in some beautiful classic 5.5 Metres, which are the true stars of this story, the oldest being a young 73 years old.

In third place, and actually originating from La Spezia, owned by the host club, Sezione Velica M.M. della Spezia, Grifone is another Einar Ohlson design and built by Gustav Karlsson, of Bröderna Karlsson & Söner, in Sweden, in carvel planked mahogany in 1963.

She took fourth place at the 1964 Olympic Games sailed by the famous Italian sailor Agostino Straulino and won the 1965 World Championship.

The old Olympic triangle course is sailed and the points are awarded according to the old logarithmic way in place at the time.

5.5 Metre Enoshima Trophy – Final Leaders



1st Rabicano ITA 55 Arancia Malaspina – 4,429.0 pts

2nd Manuela V ITA 36 Guido Tommasi – 3,827.0 pts

3rd Grifone ITA 42 Benedetta Di Salle – 2,271.0 pts

4th Kukururu ITA 6 Giuseppe Matildi – 2,095.0 pts

5th Volpina III ITA 44 Stefano Cesari – 1,095.0 pts

6th Twins X ITA 32 Guido Fumagalli – 852.0 pts

7th Violetta IV ITA 21 Francesco Stefanon – 842.0 pts

Full results available here . . .