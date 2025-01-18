2025 RORC Transatlantic Race – Monohull leader Lucky on record pace

Bryon Ehrhart’s Juan K 88 Lucky (USA) is on record pace for the 2025 RORC Transatlantic Race and odds-on favourite to take Monohull Line Honours.

The Monohull Race Record was set in 2022 by the Juan K 100 Comanche (MON), which completed the 3,000 mile race in 07 days 22 hrs 01 mins and 04 secs.

Lucky is under 800 miles from the finish at Camper & Nicholsons Port Louis Marina in Grenada and weather forecasts are predicting a building breeze.

Lucky is ahead of record pace and needs to finish the race by 10:46 and 03 seconds UTC on Monday 20 January.

Lucky is odds-on favourite to take Monohull Line Honours and lift the IMA Transatlantic Race Trophy. Lucky’s only real threat is from Christian Zugel’s Volvo 70 Tschüss 2 which is about 24 hours behind Lucky on the water.

In taking Monohull Line Honours for the 2025 RORC Transatlantic Race, Lucky would set the bar for the rest of the IRC fleet to better after time correction.

The overall winner and the RORC Transatlantic Race Trophy is won by the best corrected time under IRC.