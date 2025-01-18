67 year old Norfolk Punt ghosts to King George Gallop victory

A 67 year old Norfolk Punt ghosted past the fleet to win, the one lap, Magic Marine King George Gallop.

Last year three trapeze boats took the top three spots at King George Reservoir in North London.

This year was very different with Ed Clifford and Alex Standley, in a 67 year old Norfolk Punt, ghosting past the fleet to win, the one lap, one race event.

Second was Ben Flower in his RS Aero 9,and third Nick Craig in a Finn.

Magic Marine King George Gallop – Final Leaders (36 Entries)

1st Norfolk Punt – – Edward CLIFFORD and Alex STANDLEY – – Norfolk Broads YC

2nd RS Aero 9 – – Ben FLOWER – – Paignton SC

3rd Finn – – Nick CRAIG – – Burghfield SC

4th Solo – – Vincent HOREY – – King George SC

5th ILCA 7 – – Max GUIGUET-BELCHER and – – Greig City Academy

6th Osprey – – Roger BLAKE and Iain BLAKE – – Great Moor SC

7th ILCA 7 – – Jamie BLAKE – – Great Moor SC

8th Solo – – Mark MASKELL – – Blackwater SC

9th RS200 – – James HOBSON and Ross SOUTHWELL – – Warsash/Looe

10th Solo – – Laurence MEAD – – Gurnard SC

Full results available here . . .