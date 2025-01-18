Sam Goodchild is Vendee Globe race leader on the water

Briton Sam Goodchild (VULNERABLE) is now the Vendee Globe race leader on the water.
After 70 or so days at sea Goodchild holds a slender five miles lead over French rival Jérémie Beyou (Charal) as they negotiate the high pressure ridge which is giving them lighter winds.
Boat speeds are back to single figures at times and the duo are working hard to keep fast whilst at the same time monitoring the best route out, whilst at the same time working on the optimum route through the strong winds and more particularly the seas which a big low is going to bring before their finish.
A big depression will face the skippers from Briton Sam Goodchild to 13th placed Sam Davies (Initiatives Coeur).
It is forecast to bring winds of up to 50 knots in the gusts with big, unruly seas. It might yet prove the biggest test of their entire race, as has been the case many, many times in the 36 year history of the race.
A determined Paul Meilhat (Biotherm) is hanging in there not far behind in sixth despite his compromises, less than 52 nm behind and in fact a little quicker than the two leaders in recent times.
And indeed there is likely to be a little compression in from boats behind as they retain stronger winds before they too will slow in the band of gentler airs.
But meantime this is good news for Switzerland’s Justine Mettraux (TeamWork-Team Snef) who is still fast at 17 knots in a good eighth place.
Next to finish ETA:
Sam Goodchild (VULNERABLE): 23-24 January 2025
Jérémie Beyou (Charal): 23-24 January 2025
Paul Meilhat (Biotherm): 23-24 January 2025
Nicolas Lunven (HOLCIM – PRB): 23-24 January 2025
Justine Mettraux (Teamwork – Team SNEF): 23-24 January 2025
Thomas Ruyant (VULNERABLE): 23-24 January 2025
Vendee Globe Leaders at 14:00 hrs GMT Saturday 18 January 2025
1st FRA Charlie Dalin MACIF Santé Prévoyance – Finished
2nd FRA Yoann Richomme PAPREC ARKÉA – Finished
3rd FRA Sébastien Simon GROUPE Dubreuil – Finished
4th GBR Sam Goodchild VULNERABLE – 1788 nm to Finish
5th FRA Jérémie Beyou CHARAL – 1793 nm to Finish
6th FRA Paul Meilhat Biotherm – 1840 nm to Finish
7th FRA Nicolas Lunven HOLCIM – PRB
8th SUI Justine Mettraux TEAMWORK-Team Snef
9th FRA Thomas Ruyant VULNERABLE
10th FRA Benjamin Dutreux GUYOT ENVIRONNEMENT – WATER FAMILY
11th GER Boris Herrmann MALIZIA – SEAEXPLORER
12th FRA Clarisse Crémer L’OCCITANE en Provence
13th GBR Samantha Davies Initiatives-Cœur – 2581 nm toFinish
14th FRA Romain Attanasio FORTINET – BEST WESTERN
15th FRA Damien Seguin GROUPE APICIL