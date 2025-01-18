Flying start for Dylan Fletcher and Emirates GBR on Day 1 of New Zealand Sail Grand Prix

Tom Slingsby’s Australia has topped leaderboard of the ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix | Auckland fleet on the first day of racing in Auckland.

A bumper racing schedule of four fleet races saw the Aussies pick up a solid 5-1-2-2 racing record in front of sell out crowds, finishing the day at the top of the fleet with 34 points.



The Aussies have a six point lead over Emirates GBR in second with a 1-2-9-2 on 28 pts, while Spain complete the day one podium in third with 2-4-4-8 on 26 points.

But there’s everything to play for when racing resumes Sunday, with just five points separating the British in second and ROCKWOOL Den in sixth.

Ohter race winners were the Swiss and the Kiwis.

The ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix | Auckland continues on Sunday 19 January.