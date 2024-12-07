Vendée Globe leader Charlie Dalin has had his toughest night and Brit Goodchild has passed Nico Lunven

Vendée Globe leader Charlie Dalin (MACIF Santé Prévoyance) has had his toughest night but seems now to be getting through the worst of the back side of the low pressure system.

He is still in strong, 35kts dense, cold SW’ly winds and big seas but is making good progress now starting the gybing slalom along the AEZ.

He has largely accomplished what he wanted but this phase continues to be very intense with not much wriggle room up against the ice barrier.

He now has 279nm on Seb Simon whose programme is even more intense having to do more gybes.

Yoann Richomme (PAPREC ARKÉA) and Thomas Ruyant (VULNERABLE) are headed south east in the NWW’ly wind converging back towards the leading duo and making good speeds.

Benefiting from their choice a couple of days ago of moving a little more south Sam Goodchild (VULNERABLE) and Yannick Bestaven (Maitre Coq V) are moving well against the boats to their north.

Brit Goodchild has passed Nico Lunven (HOLCIM PRB) and is threatening Jérémie Beyou (Charal).

Goodchild is enjoying the respite after the big low which has focused the leaders minds these past days and he is up to sixth, only 13nm behind Beyou.

Listen to Goodchild on his recent spell dicing with the big low . . . These past few days have been the worst conditions he has been through on his boat,

For the leaders especially racing in the SW’ly wind which comes off the Antarctic ice sheet it is bitterly cold. “It’s freezing!” reported second placed Simon. Where he is the water is around 2° Celsius.

On board his boat, every surface, from the slippery deck to the steamed-up portholes, oozes this damp, clammy cold. The air itself is mixed with water and frost, it bites the skin and clings to the bones, leaving you constantly shivering.

“This cold doesn’t just touch the skin: it infiltrates, imprints itself and seems to want to become a part of you,” explained Antoine Cornic, in truth mainly bothered by the damp since entering the Southern Ocean.

“I understand why the most recent IMOCAs have completely enclosed cockpits. I have an old-fashioned boat and to protect myself, I have no choice but to live a lot inside. In the Deep South, it must be a joy to be able to sail hidden behind your bubble and thus be able to continue to contemplate the sea”

Vendee Globe Leaders at 14:00 hrs GMT Saturday 7 December 2024

1st FRA Charlie Dalin MACIF Santé Prévoyance

2nd FRA Sébastien Simon Groupe Dubreuil

3rd FRA Yoann Richomme PAPREC ARKÉA

4th FRA Thomas Ruyant VULNERABLE

5th FRA Jérémie Beyou CHARAL

6th GBR Sam Goodchild VULNERABLE

7th FRA Nicolas Lunven HOLCIM – PRB

8th FRA Paul Meilhat Biotherm

9th FRA Yannick Bestaven MAÎTRE COQ V

10th SUI Justine Mettraux Teamwork-Team Snef

11th GER Boris Herrmann MALIZIA – SEAEXPLORER

12th GBR/FRA Samantha Davies Initiatives-Cœur

13th FRA Clarisse Crémer L’OCCITANE en Provence

14th FRA Benjamin Dutreux GUYOT ENVIRONNEMENT – WATER FAMILY

15th FRA Romain Attanasio FORTINET – BEST WESTERN

16th GBR Pip Hare MEDALLIA

17th FRA Damien Seguin GROUPE APICIL

18th FRA Tanguy Le Turquais LAZARE

19th FRA Jean Le Cam TOUT COMMENCE EN FINISTERE – ARMOR-LUX

20th FRA/GER Isabelle Joschke MACSF

