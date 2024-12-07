Optimist 2024 World Championship opening races kicked off in Mar del Plata, Argentina

The Opening Optimist Worlds races kicked off Saturday in Mar del Plata, Argentina, with two races completed in 22-knot winds and big waves.
The challenging conditions pushed the 255 sailors from 51 countries to their limits, showcasing their skill and determination.
Local sailor Lucas Andres Vogt is tied for the lead with Arthur Back of Brazil, both with a first and second.
Best placed British competitor is Leo Gosling with a ninth in his first race and a win in the second, to place 10th overall.
Optimist 2024 Worlds – Leaders after Day 1, 2 races (255 entries)
1st ARG 3966 Lucas Andres VOGT – – 2 1 – – 3 pts
2nd BRA 4273 Arthur BACK – – 1 2 – – 3 pts
3rd NED 3497 Maurits MELENS – – 1 3 – – 4 pts
4th ESP 3611 Mateo CARBONELL – – 2 2 – – 4 pts
4th URU 118 Máximo ORTIZ BERTOLETTI – – 2 2 – – 4 pts
6th USA 22684 Alexander MONTAGU – – 1 5 – – 6 pts
7th BRA 4120 Eduardo ESSINGER BACKHEUSER – – 5 3 – – 8 pts
8th ESP 3689 Joan DOMINGO – – 4 4 – – 8 pts
9th USA 217 Pablo MUNOZ MONTES – – 3 6 – – 9 pts
10th GBR 6668 Leo GOSLING – – 9 1 – – 10 pts
Other GBR:
56th GBR 6674 Harry DRAPER
63rd GBR 6673 Hugo FLETCHER
76th GBR 6672 Eliana EDWARDS
100th GBR 6670 Pippa SHEPHERD