Optimist 2024 World Championship opening races kicked off in Mar del Plata, Argentina

The Opening Optimist Worlds races kicked off Saturday in Mar del Plata, Argentina, with two races completed in 22-knot winds and big waves.

The challenging conditions pushed the 255 sailors from 51 countries to their limits, showcasing their skill and determination.

Local sailor Lucas Andres Vogt is tied for the lead with Arthur Back of Brazil, both with a first and second.

Best placed British competitor is Leo Gosling with a ninth in his first race and a win in the second, to place 10th overall.

Optimist 2024 Worlds – Leaders after Day 1, 2 races (255 entries)

1st ARG 3966 Lucas Andres VOGT – – 2 1 – – 3 pts

2nd BRA 4273 Arthur BACK – – 1 2 – – 3 pts

3rd NED 3497 Maurits MELENS – – 1 3 – – 4 pts

4th ESP 3611 Mateo CARBONELL – – 2 2 – – 4 pts

4th URU 118 Máximo ORTIZ BERTOLETTI – – 2 2 – – 4 pts

6th USA 22684 Alexander MONTAGU – – 1 5 – – 6 pts

7th BRA 4120 Eduardo ESSINGER BACKHEUSER – – 5 3 – – 8 pts

8th ESP 3689 Joan DOMINGO – – 4 4 – – 8 pts

9th USA 217 Pablo MUNOZ MONTES – – 3 6 – – 9 pts

10th GBR 6668 Leo GOSLING – – 9 1 – – 10 pts

Other GBR:

56th GBR 6674 Harry DRAPER

63rd GBR 6673 Hugo FLETCHER

76th GBR 6672 Eliana EDWARDS

100th GBR 6670 Pippa SHEPHERD