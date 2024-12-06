2024 Optimist World Championship opens in Mar del Plata, Argentina

The 2024 Optimist World Championship, is set to take place in the City of Mar del Plata, Argentina, from December 5 to 15, 2024.

“Its an honor to host the Optimist World championship at home for a second time. In 1992 I was mark one boat assistance and now photographer.

In Mar del Plata we don’t have a nice lighthouse, or a hill or an incredible skyline as background but sometimes we have waves, just waves that make my work easy.

Enjoy Mar del Plata and hope the best to all!”

Racing for the 227 entries commences on Saturday 7 December.

There are five British entries: