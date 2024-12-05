Vendee Globe race leaders outrunning monster low pressure system past the Kerguelen Islands

Vendee Globe race leaders Charlie Dalin and Sébastien Simon are outrunning a monster low pressure system as they pass the Kerguelen Islands.

At the front of the fleet the race leader Charlie Dalin seemed to be almost enjoying his race which right now is not against his rivals but against the low pressure system.

At the back of the centre of the low there are ten metre waves and brutal 60 knots gusts. But if he and Simon can succeed in staying ahead of the worst of the voracious system the gains will be significant.



All the way through the fleet is about setting the level, the cursor determining the level of risk.

The sea state in the Agulhas current strands to south and east of the South African tip have been especially tough, as also has it been at the back of the big low pressure system Dalin (MACIF Santé Prévoyance) and Simon (Groupe Dubreuil) are racing ahead of.

Dalin had a 173nm lead at 22:00 hrs Thursday night, with second placed Simon 320nm ahead of the chasing pack led by Yoann Richomme (PAPREC ARKÉA).

Currently in 7th place, Britain’s Sam Goodchild is 857nm off the leader.

While Samantha Davies is 13th , 1450nm offf the leader.

Vendee Globe Leaders at 22:00 hrs GMT Thursday 5 December 2024

1st FRA Charlie Dalin MACIF Santé Prévoyance

2nd FRA Sébastien Simon Groupe Dubreuil

3rd FRA Yoann Richomme PAPREC ARKÉA

4th FRA Thomas Ruyant VULNERABLE

5th FRA Jérémie Beyou CHARAL

6th FRA Nicolas Lunven HOLCIM – PRB

7th GBR Sam Goodchild VULNERABLE

8th FRA Paul Meilhat Biotherm

9th FRA Yannick Bestaven MAÎTRE COQ V

10th SUI Justine Mettraux Teamwork-Team Snef

11th GER Boris Herrmann MALIZIA – SEAEXPLORER

12th GBR/FRA Samantha Davies Initiatives-Cœur

13th FRA Clarisse Crémer L’OCCITANE en Provence

14th FRA Benjamin Dutreux GUYOT ENVIRONNEMENT – WATER FAMILY

15th FRA Romain Attanasio FORTINET – BEST WESTERN

16th GBR Pip Hare MEDALLIA

17th FRA Damien Seguin GROUPE APICIL

18th FRA/GER Isabelle Joschke MACSF

19th FRA Tanguy Le Turquais LAZARE

20th FRA Jean Le Cam TOUT COMMENCE EN FINISTERE – ARMOR-LUX

