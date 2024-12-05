Both Ultim 3 foiling trimarans aborte their Jules Verne Trophy record attempts

The Ultim 3 foiling trimarans of Thomas Coville’s Sodebo and Francois Gabart’s SVR-Lazartigue have both aborted their Jules Verne Trophy record attempts.

The two Ultim foiling trimarans which had set off on the 29/30 November 2024, on a Jules Verne Trophy around the world non-stop record attempt, are both returning to France after suffering damage on Tuesday 3 December.

Francois Gabart’s SVR-Lazartigue reported that the trimaran’s starboard foil was damaged with an ‘OANI’, or an unidentified animal or object, around 500 miles from the Azores.

Thomas Coville’s Sodebo also aborted their attempt on Tuesday 3 December, following damage to the solenoid valve of the central hydraulic control block.

Their trimaran is currently en route to the team Sodebo base in Lorient for repairs.