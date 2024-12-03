Vendee Globe – Sam Goodchild takes northern route to avoid the approaching severe depression

With more competitors repositioning to their north east, leader Charlie Dalin (MACIF Santé Prévoyance) and Seb Simon (Groupe Dubreuil) are left out on their own as clear leaders.
Charlie Dalin leads by 33nm from Seb Simon, the pair having a 270nm lead from the chasing pack – at 14:00 hrs Tuesday – with Yoann Richomme (PAPREC ARKÉA) in third place.
The two leaders have taken this onboard and are following suit, progressively repositioning to the north away from the path of a malicious Southern Ocean low pressure system which is holding a potentially dangerous 50-60kts of wind and seas to ten metres high.
Seb Simon, who is just 12 miles behind leader Dalin, explained their situation, “The road stops dead. We will just have to be very careful and cautious with the boat. Let the worst of the storm pass by in the hope that we get through it without a hitch and that everything goes well.”
Currently in 7th place, Britain’s Sam Goodchild (680nm off the leaders) has chosen the northern route to avoid the severe depression expected in the coming days. It was not an easy decision for him to make.
Sunday evening, 1st December, French skipper Manuel Cousin reported he had had a collision with an OANI (unidentified object or animal) while he was making around 15 knots sailing under large gennaker.
Cousin was inside his IMOCA and was thrown into his saloon but he was not injured, only sustaining a few bruises.
After an initial inspection of the boat, Monday heconfirmed he has had no water ingress into his boat. Everything was functioning normally. He has cautiously resumed his race.
In 17th position Briton Pip Hare should cross the longitude of the Cape of Good Hope early this Tuesday night on Medallia.
She had to replace a relay in her keel’s canting system, having to rebuild a new relay from the parts of two faulty or damaged ones to get the canting system working again. She has also sustained damage to her Quad (Masthead gennaker).
Vendee Globe Leaders at 18:00 hrs GMT Tuesday 3 December 2024
1st FRA Charlie Dalin MACIF Santé Prévoyance
2nd FRA Sébastien Simon Groupe Dubreuil
3rd FRA Yoann Richomme PAPREC ARKÉA
4th FRA Thomas Ruyant VULNERABLE
5th FRA Jérémie Beyou CHARAL
6th FRA Nicolas Lunven HOLCIM – PRB
7th GBR Sam Goodchild VULNERABLE
8th FRA Yannick Bestaven MAÎTRE COQ V
9th FRA Paul Meilhat Biotherm
10th SUI Justine Mettraux Teamwork-Team Snef
11th GBR/FRA Samantha Davies Initiatives-Cœur
12th GER Boris Herrmann MALIZIA – SEAEXPLORER
13th FRA Clarisse Crémer L’OCCITANE en Provence
14th FRA Benjamin Dutreux GUYOT ENVIRONNEMENT – WATER FAMILY
15th FRA Romain Attanasio FORTINET – BEST WESTERN
16th FRA Louis Burton BUREAU VALLÉE
17th GBR Pip Hare MEDALLIA
18th FRA Damien Seguin GROUPE APICIL
19th FRA/GER Isabelle Joschke MACSF
20th FRA Jean Le Cam TOUT COMMENCE EN FINISTERE – ARMOR-LUX