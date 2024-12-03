Vendee Globe – Sam Goodchild takes northern route to avoid the approaching severe depression

With more competitors repositioning to their north east, leader Charlie Dalin (MACIF Santé Prévoyance) and Seb Simon (Groupe Dubreuil) are left out on their own as clear leaders.

Charlie Dalin leads by 33nm from Seb Simon, the pair having a 270nm lead from the chasing pack – at 14:00 hrs Tuesday – with Yoann Richomme (PAPREC ARKÉA) in third place.

The two leaders have taken this onboard and are following suit, progressively repositioning to the north away from the path of a malicious Southern Ocean low pressure system which is holding a potentially dangerous 50-60kts of wind and seas to ten metres high.

Seb Simon, who is just 12 miles behind leader Dalin, explained their situation, “The road stops dead. We will just have to be very careful and cautious with the boat. Let the worst of the storm pass by in the hope that we get through it without a hitch and that everything goes well.”

Currently in 7th place, Britain’s Sam Goodchild (680nm off the leaders) has chosen the northern route to avoid the severe depression expected in the coming days. It was not an easy decision for him to make.



Sunday evening, 1st December, French skipper Manuel Cousin reported he had had a collision with an OANI (unidentified object or animal) while he was making around 15 knots sailing under large gennaker.

Cousin was inside his IMOCA and was thrown into his saloon but he was not injured, only sustaining a few bruises.

After an initial inspection of the boat, Monday heconfirmed he has had no water ingress into his boat. Everything was functioning normally. He has cautiously resumed his race.

In 17th position Briton Pip Hare should cross the longitude of the Cape of Good Hope early this Tuesday night on Medallia.

She had to replace a relay in her keel’s canting system, having to rebuild a new relay from the parts of two faulty or damaged ones to get the canting system working again. She has also sustained damage to her Quad (Masthead gennaker).

Vendee Globe Leaders at 18:00 hrs GMT Tuesday 3 December 2024

1st FRA Charlie Dalin MACIF Santé Prévoyance

2nd FRA Sébastien Simon Groupe Dubreuil

3rd FRA Yoann Richomme PAPREC ARKÉA

4th FRA Thomas Ruyant VULNERABLE

5th FRA Jérémie Beyou CHARAL

6th FRA Nicolas Lunven HOLCIM – PRB

7th GBR Sam Goodchild VULNERABLE

8th FRA Yannick Bestaven MAÎTRE COQ V

9th FRA Paul Meilhat Biotherm

10th SUI Justine Mettraux Teamwork-Team Snef

11th GBR/FRA Samantha Davies Initiatives-Cœur

12th GER Boris Herrmann MALIZIA – SEAEXPLORER

13th FRA Clarisse Crémer L’OCCITANE en Provence

14th FRA Benjamin Dutreux GUYOT ENVIRONNEMENT – WATER FAMILY

15th FRA Romain Attanasio FORTINET – BEST WESTERN

16th FRA Louis Burton BUREAU VALLÉE

17th GBR Pip Hare MEDALLIA

18th FRA Damien Seguin GROUPE APICIL

19th FRA/GER Isabelle Joschke MACSF

20th FRA Jean Le Cam TOUT COMMENCE EN FINISTERE – ARMOR-LUX

