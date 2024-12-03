Australia take clean-sweep at 2024 Youth Match Racing World Champions

The Australian team led by skipper Cole Tapper went undefeated through the Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Finals to claim the 2024 World Sailing Youth Match Racing World Championship.

Australia with Cole Tapper, Hamish Vass, Jack Frewin, Chelsea Williams & Joel Beashel dominate the Finals Series, winning 3 – 0.

Runners-up were defending champions Ange Delerce, Julia D’Amodio, Julien Bunel, Sylvestre De Giuli Morghen and Thomas Flachon Sanchez of France.



Photo Credits and Video Credits: ICARUS Sports

The Quarter-Final matchups saw a series of upsets, wth Australia’s Cole Tapper, France’s Ange Delerce, New Zealand’s Josh Hyde, and Sweden’s Marius Westerlind teams all securing spots in the semifinals.

By the end of the Quarter-Finals, the USA, France 2 (Rossi), Ireland, and Denmark were eliminated from contention.

The Australia team was paired against New Zealand for the semi-final, comfortably booked the first berth in the Finals 3 – 0.

In the other semi-final, regatta leader, Ange Delerce from France chose to race Marius Westerlind from Sweden, who put up an amazing fight, however eventually fell to the French 3 -2.

The 2024 World Sailing Youth Match Racing World Championship was hosted by the Saudi Sailing Federation in conjunction with Jeddah Yacht Club & Marina and World Sailing.

See full results here . . .