Admiral’s Cup returns to Cowes in 2025 with Phenomenal Boats and World-Class Competition

In less than eight months the prestigious Admiral’s Cup, organised by the Royal Ocean Racing Club (RORC), will return to the spotlight.

The 2025 Admiral’s Cup will take place at Cowes, Isle of Wight, UK, from 17 July to 1 August.

The Cup will be held in the centenary year of the RORC, and the final race of the series will be the 2025 Rolex Fastnet Race.

The Royal Ocean Racing Club has received official entries from prestigious clubs from around the world, with additional teams expected to be announced in the coming months.

Entered Teams to date . . . Royal Ocean Racing Club, Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron, Yacht Club de France, New York Yacht Club, Youth in the Admiral’s Cup, Royal Maas Yacht Club, Bayersiche Yacht-Club.

Representing the Royal Ocean Racing Club

Racing under the Royal Ocean Racing Club burgee as RORC Red will be James Neville’s Carkeek 45 Ino Noir and Per Roman’s JPK 1180 Garm.

The highly regarded pairing is likely to have one of the lowest IRC Rating in both Admiral’s Cup IRC Classes, which could be a distinct advantage in certain weather conditions.

Racing for the Royal Ocean Racing Club as Team RORC White are two established winning boats under new ownership; Jon Desmond’s PAC52 Final Final (RORC Transatlantic Race champion as Warrior Won), and Chris Frost’s Carkeek 42 Amp-Lifi (FAST40+ champion as Girls on Film).

Final Final’s owner Jon Desmond confirms that the boat’s scheduled lead-up to the Admiral’s Cup will be the 2025 RORC Caribbean 600 and the West-East Transatlantic Race in June.

“In the hope that the Admiral’s Cup will become the same magnitude of an event as it was previously, it will be phenomenal to be part of the start of this reincarnation,” commented Jon Desmond. “Representing RORC along with our team-mate Amp-Lifi is a very exciting prospect for 2025 and beyond,” concluded Desmond.

For more information about the 2025 Admiral’s Cup: admiralscup.rorc.org