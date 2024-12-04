Finn class return to location of Paul Elvstrøm Third Olympic Gold Medal victory

Back in 1960, Naples was the location for *Paul Elvstrøm winning his third Olympic Gold Medal in the class.

In 2025 Naples will host the Open Finn Europeans, which incorporates the U29 Finn Silver Cup as well as the Masters Europeans titles.

Naples has a special place in Finn Class history, so it is with great pleasure that the fleet will return there in 2025 for the Open European Championship, the first major international Finn event in the city for 58 years, and the third time it has hosted the championship.

The last time the Finn class had a major championship in Naples was in 1967, when the likes of Willy Kuhweide, Hubert Raudaschl and Valentin Mankin fought it out on Naples Bay, though they were all beaten by the wile of Arnold van Grünewaldt, from Sweden, who led from the second race.

Ten years earlier in 1957, class legend, André Nelis, from Belgium, won the 1957 European Championship in Naples.

Back then it was the IYRU European Championship and was only the second European Championship for the Finn. This was a competition between nations with one boat per nation and was limited to 12 entries with supplied boats.

The Notice of Race has been published and entry has opened for the 2025 Open Finn Europeans.

The 2025 Finn Open Europeans takes place between 5 and 12 April, with a 10-race series over five days.

The event website is here: https://www.2025finneuropeans.org/

More information on the Finn Class page here: https://finnclass.org/event-page/2025-open-europeans

* Paul Elvstrøm DEN winner of four consecutive individual yachting gold medals, three in the Finn class, in 1952, 1956 and 1960.