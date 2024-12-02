Devoti Sailing launches production of the SB20 with new Devoti boats heading to Singapore Worlds

Devoti Sailing has launched production of the SB20 keelboat ahead of a busy winter season for the class with five new Devoti boats heading to Singapore for the SB20 Worlds 2025 in January.

During a recent visit to Devoti Sailing’s facilities the SB20 Class International Measurer confirmed that the new Devoti-built boats are SB20 One-Design Class compliant.

Devoti Sailing have taken over producton of the SB20 from White Formula (Rob and Thom White).

Devoti Sailing was founded in 1992 by Olympic medallist Luca Devoti, starting with production of his favourite Finn class.

Over the last 30 years, beyond the Finn boats, Devoti Sailing have produced the Melges 24s, 470s, Optimists, as well as their own line of one-designs D-zero and D-one dinghies, with ILCA boats – formerly known as Laser – being their latest addition in 2020.

Following on the success of the 2024 Dubai Duty Free World Championships, the upcoming 2025 SB20 Worlds in Singapore will have the first new Devoti boats on the starting line.

The upcoming championships in Ostend [Europeans 2025] and Hyères [Worlds 2026] create a high demand for new boats and Devoti Sailing will introduce a build schedule of three boats a month – says Chris Caldecoat, CEO Devoti Sailing.