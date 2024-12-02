2025 Finn World Masters breaks entry records before entry officially opened

Entry has officially opened for the 2025 Finn World Masters, to be held in Medemblik, The Netherlands, from 13-20 June.

However, the entry form has been online for a couple of weeks, and word spread so fast that there were 125 entries in the first week, the fastest ever first 100 entries in the history of the class.

There are now nearly 160 entries from 16 nations.

Entry was officially opened, together with the Notice of Race, on 1 December on Manage2Sail with all links available through the event website at fwm2025.com

As a little incentive: all those who register and pay before February 1st, will have the chance to win a free Finn Master hoody or receive 50% off the registration fee.

Two lucky participants will be selected by a draw from the early entry list.

This much awaited event is the third time the Dutch have attempted to stage the World Masters in recent years, twice cancelled because of the pandemic, but it is certainly third-time lucky with the biggest Finn fleet of all time expected.

Among the entries received so far there is, from The Netherlands, the 2022 Masters Champion, Pieter-Jan-Postma, the 1996 Olympic Bronze medalist Roy Heiner, and the 2023 European Masters Champion, Peter Peet.

The event is expected to attract the most competitive Masters fleet of all time, with many former sailors attracted by the huge fleet.