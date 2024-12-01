Vendee Globe leaders negotiate the first major storm in the cold and windy south

Sunday will be a quick transition from the Atlantic Ocean to a very different phase of the Vendee Globe as the leaders prepare to negotiate the first major storm in the cold and windy south.
Yoann Richomme (PAPREC ARKÉA) is the leader with a 5nm advantage over Charlie Dalin (MACIF) both sailing at 20 knots.
The leading group face a difficult choice of whether to pass north or south of the low pressure system they will encounter mid week.
Normally it’s an easy choice – go north to escape the worst of the weather, where the sea state is easier and the winds more favourable.
However, in this case it would involve a long detour, so the choice is less clear cut.
“Being pushed against ice gate wouldn’t be fun,” adds Charlie Dalin.
“But what’s more than the wind strength is the sea state. If it is not so big – a very, very strong wind and flat sea is not dangerous.”
” I haven’t spent much time analysing it, I’m waiting for the most up to date weather files to make this decision and I am not too concerned yet. What’s important is whether there are breaking waves or not. So the period of the wave is important compared to the height.”
Britain’s Sam Goodchild (VULNERABLE) is in seventh, 426 nm off the leader.
Samantha Davies (Initiatives-Cœur) in tenth is 1175 nm off the leader.
Vendee Globe Leaders at 22:00 hrs GMT Sunday 1 December 2024
1st FRA Yoann Richomme PAPREC ARKÉA
2nd FRA Charlie Dalin MACIF Santé Prévoyance
3rd FRA Sébastien Simon Groupe Dubreuil
4th FRA Thomas Ruyant VULNERABLE
5th FRA Jérémie Beyou CHARAL
6th FRA Nicolas Lunven HOLCIM – PRB
7th GBR Sam Goodchild VULNERABLE
8th FRA Yannick Bestaven MAÎTRE COQ V
9th FRA Paul Meilhat Biotherm
10th FRA Samantha Davies Initiatives-Cœur
11th GER Boris Herrmann MALIZIA – SEAEXPLORER
12th SUI Justine Mettraux Teamwork-Team Snef
13th FRA Clarisse Crémer L’OCCITANE en Provence
14th FRA Romain Attanasio FORTINET – BEST WESTERN
15th FRA Benjamin Dutreux GUYOT ENVIRONNEMENT – WATER FAMILY
16th FRA Louis Burton BUREAU VALLÉE
17th GBR Pip Hare MEDALLIA
18th FRA Damien Seguin GROUPE APICIL
19th FRA/GER Isabelle Joschke MACSF
20th FRA Jean Le Cam TOUT COMMENCE EN FINISTERE – ARMOR-LUX