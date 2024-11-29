Vendee Globe – Charlie Dalin first to Cape of Good Hope Friday afternoon

After ten days charging across the South Atlantic, Vendée Globe leader Charlie Dalin (MACIF Santé et Prévoyance) crossed the legendary cape at 15:45:02hrs UTC Friday afternoon.

His elapsed time from Les Sables d’Olonne to Good Hope is 19d 03h 43min of racing. It took him 7d 18h ​​39min to reach Good Hope from the equator.

By 22:00 hrs Friday, Sébastien Simon (Groupe Dubreuil) was jousting for the lead with Dalin, with Yoann Richomme third at 5 nm on Paprec Arkéa.

Thomas Ruyant was 22 nm back on VULNERABLE.

These four have an 80 nm advantage over the chasing fleet lead by Jérémie Beyou (Charel).

Britain’s Sam Goodchild (VULNERABLE) is in seventh, 200 nm off the leader.

Now, after the speed race, the key will be positioning and timing to get on to the next fast moving Austral low pressure before the chasing pack.

Vendee Globe Leaders at 22:00 hrs GMT Friday 29 November 2024

1st FRA Sébastien Simon Groupe Dubreuil

2nd FRA Charlie Dalin MACIF Santé Prévoyance

3rd FRA Yoann Richomme PAPREC ARKÉA

4th FRA Thomas Ruyant VULNERABLE

5th FRA Jérémie Beyou CHARAL

6th FRA Nicolas Lunven HOLCIM – PRB

7th GBR Sam Goodchild VULNERABLE

8th FRA Yannick Bestaven MAÎTRE COQ V

9th FRA Paul Meilhat Biotherm

10th GBR/FRA Samantha Davies Initiatives-Cœur

11th FRA Clarisse Crémer L’OCCITANE en Provence

12th SUI Justine Mettraux Teamwork-Team Snef

13th GER Boris Herrmann MALIZIA – SEAEXPLORER

14th FRA Benjamin Dutreux GUYOT ENVIRONNEMENT – WATER FAMILY

15th FRA Romain Attanasio FORTINET – BEST WESTERN

16th GBR Pip Hare MEDALLIA

17th FRA Louis Burton BUREAU VALLÉE

18th FRA Damien Seguin GROUPE APICIL

19th FRA/GER Isabelle Joschke MACSF

20th FRA Jean Le Cam TOUT COMMENCE EN FINISTERE – ARMOR-LUX

