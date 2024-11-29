Vendee Globe – Charlie Dalin first to Cape of Good Hope Friday afternoon

After ten days charging across the South Atlantic, Vendée Globe leader Charlie Dalin (MACIF Santé et Prévoyance) crossed the legendary cape at 15:45:02hrs UTC Friday afternoon.
His elapsed time from Les Sables d’Olonne to Good Hope is 19d 03h 43min of racing. It took him 7d 18h 39min to reach Good Hope from the equator.
By 22:00 hrs Friday, Sébastien Simon (Groupe Dubreuil) was jousting for the lead with Dalin, with Yoann Richomme third at 5 nm on Paprec Arkéa.
Thomas Ruyant was 22 nm back on VULNERABLE.
These four have an 80 nm advantage over the chasing fleet lead by Jérémie Beyou (Charel).
Britain’s Sam Goodchild (VULNERABLE) is in seventh, 200 nm off the leader.
Now, after the speed race, the key will be positioning and timing to get on to the next fast moving Austral low pressure before the chasing pack.
Vendee Globe Leaders at 22:00 hrs GMT Friday 29 November 2024
1st FRA Sébastien Simon Groupe Dubreuil
2nd FRA Charlie Dalin MACIF Santé Prévoyance
3rd FRA Yoann Richomme PAPREC ARKÉA
4th FRA Thomas Ruyant VULNERABLE
5th FRA Jérémie Beyou CHARAL
6th FRA Nicolas Lunven HOLCIM – PRB
7th GBR Sam Goodchild VULNERABLE
8th FRA Yannick Bestaven MAÎTRE COQ V
9th FRA Paul Meilhat Biotherm
10th GBR/FRA Samantha Davies Initiatives-Cœur
11th FRA Clarisse Crémer L’OCCITANE en Provence
12th SUI Justine Mettraux Teamwork-Team Snef
13th GER Boris Herrmann MALIZIA – SEAEXPLORER
14th FRA Benjamin Dutreux GUYOT ENVIRONNEMENT – WATER FAMILY
15th FRA Romain Attanasio FORTINET – BEST WESTERN
16th GBR Pip Hare MEDALLIA
17th FRA Louis Burton BUREAU VALLÉE
18th FRA Damien Seguin GROUPE APICIL
19th FRA/GER Isabelle Joschke MACSF
20th FRA Jean Le Cam TOUT COMMENCE EN FINISTERE – ARMOR-LUX