Vendee Globe – Yoann Richomme sets a new solo 24 hours monohull distance record

Paprec Arkéa skipper Yoann Richomme dramatically bettered the solo 24 hours monohull distance record set just a week ago by Nico Lunven (HOLCIM-PRB).

One week on exactly since Nico Lunven set a new solo 24 hours monohull distance record, Paprec Arkéa solo skipper Yoann Richomme has dramatically bettered that mark early Wednesday morning, before running out of track and hitting the buffers, as he and the other leaders of the solo non stop race around the world slowed into the Doldrums.

The contrast could not have been more marked. Richomme sailed a distance of 551.84 nautical miles in the 24 hours up to 08:30hrs this morning in near perfect conditions. But a few short hours later he was was all but stopped, floating in almost millpond like winds that had ‘welcomed’ him to the Doldrums.

Reflecting the speed and efficiency of his latest generation Finot Conq-Coch design, on his record sprint windspeeds were relatively modest a around 17 knots.

Key was emerging from a high pressure ridge of light winds, the seas were very flat which allowed the double solo Transat winner to push hard in relative comfort.

Paprec Arkéa betters Lunven’s record by 5.24 miles (all to be ratified by WSSRC).

Vendee Race leaders hit the Doldrums wall

Race leader Sam Goodchild (VULNERABLE) of Britain was the first to be slowed down around 05:00hrs UTC before being gradually caught by his closest rivals, but maintaining a speed advantage for now.

At 18:00 hrs Sébastien Simon (Groupe Dubreuil) was within eight miles of Goodchild’s lead whilst third placed Lunven was at 30 miles behind but making just 5 knots.

Logically the first in should be first out as there is very little lateral separation between the leaders. And routings suggest they might be in for no more than 20 hours before they emerge into the SE’ly Trade Winds which will be around 15kts.

Keel problem for Fabrice Amedeo on Nexans – Wewise

Fabrice Amedeo racing in 34th place on the Vendee Globe due west of the Cape Verde Islands has been sailing in safe mode at a reduced speed since Tuesday evening after developing a keel problem.

He is actively looking for a solution to resolve his problems. More information to follow.

See latest rankings here . . .