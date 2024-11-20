Oyez, Oyez, Oyez . . . Call for Bids for the 49er and Nacra 17 Classes

The 49er and Nacra 17 Classes invite expressions of interest from host cities, sailing clubs, and organizations to bid for the opportunity to organize the following events:

2026 European Championship

2027 European Championship

2028 World Championship

2028 European Championship

Plus, we’re also looking for venues to host Junior Worlds and Junior European Championships!

Hosting these events is a unique opportunity to:

✨ Showcase your city or venue to a global audience.

✨ Support top sailors on their journey to the Olympic Games.

✨ Boost local engagement and inspire the next generation of athletes.

✨ Promote sailing and community involvement while attracting media attention.

What We’re Looking For:

Outstanding facilities and infrastructure for boats, teams, and fans

Fair and challenging racing conditions that meet international standards

Strong local and media engagement to bring these dynamic events to life

Bidding Process and Timeline

Interested parties are encouraged to submit a preliminary proposal, outlining their plans, capabilities, and why their venue would provide an exceptional experience for sailors and fans.

The Deadline to Submit Proposals is January 31, 2025

To receive the full bid package, including specific venue requirements, event hosting guidelines, and the selection process, email [email protected]