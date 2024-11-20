iQFOiL Asian Championships hit by typhoon off the coast of Shenzhen

The first day of racing at the iQFOiL Asian Championships and iQFOiL International Games in Shenzhen, China, faced challenging conditions.

Only the Senior Men’s fleet managed to complete a race.

A typhoon lingering just off the coast of Shenzhen made for extremely tricky weather, with the wind proving to be inconsistent throughout the day.

The wind dropped through the day leaving just enough breeze to complete a Slalom race for the Senior Men.

Despite the challenges, Kun BI (CHN 1), Zhen HUANG (CHN 577), and Ching Yin CHENG (HKG 21) emerged victorious in their respective heats.

The iQFOiL Asian Championships and International Games bring together 148 competitors from across Asia, including China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, and Korea.

The event features a variety of disciplines, including Course Racing, Sprint Slalom, and Marathon, designed to test the versatility and endurance of the athletes.

iQFOiL Senior Men Asian Championships (56 entries)

1st CHN 1 Kun BI Open 1 – – 1 pts

1st CHN 577 Zhen HUANG Open 1 – – 1 pts

1st HKG 21 Ching Yin CHENG Open 1 – – 1 pts

4th CHN 166 Yanlin HAO Open 3 – – 3 pts

4th CHN 513 Liangwei ZHONG u23 3 – – 3 pts

4th CHN 801 Reshi LUO u23 3 – – 3 pts

7th CHN 123 Junbin WU Open 5 – – 5 pts

7th CHN 516 Yongxin LU u23 5 – – 5 pts

7th CHN 617 Zicong CHEN u19 5 – – 5 pts

10th CHN 2 Minhai YANG Open 7 – – 7 pts

10th CHN 016 Jiaxing WU u19 7 – – 7 pts

10th KOR 71 Taehoon LEE Open 7 – – 7 pts

Full results available here . . .