Lanzarote International iQFOiL Games – Final Line-Up

Two Course races were successfully completed for both the Men and the Women Tuesday to complete the Qualification Series.

Attention now turns to the Medal Series, scheduled for Wednesday, where the top eight sailors in each fleet will battle it out for final positions.

Britain’s Emma Wilson and Finn Hawkins are in their Finals, together with Sharon Kantor (ISR) and Nicolas Goyard (FRA).

The Medal Series format will see sailors ranked fifth to eighth compete in the Quarter Finals. The top two finishers from the Quarter Final will advance to the Semi Final, where they will face the sailors ranked third and fourth overall.

From the Semi Final, the top two will progress to the Grand Final against the sailors ranked first and second after the Opening Series.

The top two qualifiers carry one match point into the Grand Final, which will continue until one sailor reaches two match points to secure victory.

Top 8 Women

1. Emma Wilson (GBR)

2. Sharon Kantor (ISR)

3. Marta Maggetti (ITA)

4. Tamar Steinberg (ISR)

5. Palma Čargo (CRO)

6. Medea Falcioni (ITA)

7. Theresa Marie Steinlein (GER)

8. Islay Watson (GBR)

Top 8 Men

1. Finn Hawkins (GBR)

2. Nicolas Goyard (FRA)

3. Luuc Van Opzeeland (NED)

4. Johan Søe (DEN)

5. Nacho Baltasar Summers (ESP)

6. Adrien Mestre (FRA)

7. Yun Pouliquen (FRA)

8. Duncan Monaghan (GBR)