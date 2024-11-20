Aussie Roger Blasse is new OK Dinghy World No. 1

For the first time ever the former two time OK Dinghy world champion, Roger Blasse, from Australia, is the OK Dinghy World No.1.

He moves up seven places in the final World Ranking List of 2024 to take the top spot for the first time in the 19 years the list has been running. It is his highest placing since July 2015, and only his fourth time inside the top 5 since 2005.

Sweden’s Patric Mure remains in second while Australia’s Brent Williams moves up one place to third, also his highest ever position.

In fourth place is Britain’s Andy Davis. Other top 20 GBR sailors are Nick Craig in seventh and Charlie Cumbley in 18th.

The class is gearing up for a bumper 2025 with the European Championship scheduled for 3-9 July in Warnemunde, Germany, one of the classes favourite venues, with 120-150 boats expected.

Then from 12-19 September the World Championship is being held in Italy for the first time ever. The class returns to Arco, on Lake Garda, and to date there are an astounding 215 pre-entries.

Whatever else, it is heading towards being the largest OK Dinghy event of all time, and by quite some margin.

More details here: 2025.okworlds.org

Full OK World Ranking list is here