iQFOiL 2024 World Championship – Big test for Wilson and Sills ahead of Paris Olympics

Lanzarote’s Marina Rubicón is ready to host the iQFOiL 2024 World Championship, the second of the Paris Olympic classes to hold their championship early in this Olympic year.

Friday 26 January, the iQFOiL World Championship officially starts with initial registration and measurements. Racing then runs from Monday 29 to Saturday 3 February.

Most of the fleet which will compete in this World Championships has been based in Lanzarote for most of the winter and took part in the Lanzarote iQFOiL Games in December.

Naturally with so much at stake at this event in the build up to the Olympics all of the big names are here competing in this pinnacle event for the class, which makes its Olympic debut in July in Marseille.

More than 200 windsurfers from more than 45 countries from all continents will compete at this key World Championship, with a country place at stake for each category in the case of European nations and many countries using the results of this event to choose their representative in the Olympic event.

Among the 120 competitors in the men’s category are the Dutchman Luuc van Oppzealnd, the reigning World Champion, the runner-up German Sebastian Koerdel, and the Italian Nicolo Renna and the Frenchman Nico Goyard, who are among the favourites for the title this year.

In the women’s división which has 98 entries it seems that the powerful Israeli team could once again dominate the fleet, with up to five representatives within the world top ten.

Team GB has already announced its selections to the Paris Games . . . Emma Wilson the world bronze medallist and Sam Sills who qualified Great Britain at last August’s World Championships in the Hague. Both are ranked 5th in the world rankings.

They will both be competing at Lanzarote together with Islay Watson, Alice Read, Lucy Kenyon and Jennie Roberts in the women, and Duncan Monaghan, Finn Hawkins, Max Beaman, Boris Shaw, Andy Brown, Charlie Dixon and Matt Barton in the men.

