ILCA 7 Mens World Championship – Ready for the Off

The ILCA 7 Men’s Worlds opens Friday 26 January in Adelaide, Australia.

The British Sailing Team is fielding three of its senior athletes:

Paris 2024-selected Micky Beckett, plus Sam Whaley and Dan Whiteley. The British Sailing Squad athletes taking part are reigning under-21 world champion Fin Dickinson and James Percival-Cooke.

Micky Beckett, currently third in the world rankings, is Britain’s selection in the ILCA 7 for the Paris 2024 Olympics, and finished fourth in the recent pre-event, the Australian Nationals, won by Matt Wearn the reigning World and Olympic champion.

Beckett lost out to Wearn in the final stages of both the 2023 Worlds and the 2024 Nationals, he will be keen to break that pattern before the return to Europe and the final events leading to the Paris Games in late July.

Apart from the Title battle there are several other important prizes at stake. A number of sailors are competing for the seven country qualification places available for the upcoming Paris Olympics, and many will be competing against countryman for the opportunity to represent their country at the Games.



The qualification race series for the 153 strong fleet will be sailed in three flights, with Becket in the Blue alongside Lorenzo Chaiavarni ITA, Philippe Buhl GER and Ewan McMahon IRL.

Matt Wearn will be in the Yellow with Luke Elliott AUS, Pavlos Kontides CYP, and Britain’s Daniel Whiteley, James Percival-Cooke and Finley Dickinson.

Front runner in the Red flight is likely to be Tom Saunders NZL, with Jean Baptiste Bernaz FRA, Hermann Tomasgaard NOR, Sam Whaley GBR and Finn Lynch IRL.

First 2 qualification races Thursday 26 January.

