ILCA 7 World Championship – Beckett v Wearn saga continues in Adelaide

The men’s ILCA 7 (Laser) 2024 World Championship, opens in Australia at the Adelaide Sailing Club, on Wednesday 24 January.

This early season Olympic class event follows the recent ILCA 7 Australian & Oceania Championship at the same venue, which has given an indication of what to expect this week.

That event was won by Aussie Matt Wearn with Team GB Paris Olympic sailor Micky Beckett finishing fourth, and Dan Whiteley sixth.

Beckett wilted under the late charge by Matt Wearn – as he did at the 2023 worlds – and he will be keen to finally get a big event win over Wearn in the run-up to the Paris Olympics . . . but expect this to be another tight series.

Last British ILCA 7 (Laser) world title winner was Nick Thompson who completed back-to-back victories in 2015/16.

Last British Olympic medal winner was Paul Goodison who took Gold back in 2008.

Front-runners in the 2024 Worlds are also expected to include Tom Saunders NZL, Philippe Buhl GER, Luke Elliott AUS, and Lorenzo Chiavarini formally of the British Squad but now representing Italy, with Wearn going for back-to-back titles.

Other GBR finishers in the nationals Gold fleet were Sam Whaley in 26th and James Percival-Cooke 50th, with U21 world champion Finley Dickinson taking first in the Silver fleet.

First racing will take place on Friday 26 January.

British Entries for ILCA 7 Men’s 2024 World Championship:

Michael Beckett – WR 3

Sam Whaley – WR 21

Daniel Whiteley – WR 23

James Percival-Cooke – WR 73

Finley Dickinson – WR 78

Although Britain has no problems with qualification in the ILCA7 event, they do still have to qualify in two Olympic sailing events – the men’s Kite (Formula Kite) and the mixed dinghy (470 dinghy).

