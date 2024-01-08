2024 Oceania & Australian ILCA Open – Aussie Matt Wearn saves the best to last

Aussie Matt Wearn saved the best to last to snatch the ILCA 7 Australian & Oceania Championship title on the fianal day.

Starting the day in third Wearn outsailed Kiwi Tom Saunders in all three races to catch and overtake him, posting a 2 point victory after 11 races.

Saunders took second, holding off a charging Philipp Buhl of Germany who posted a 2, 1, 1, finish to storm into third place.

Britain’s Micky Beckett (22, 5, 9) dropped to fourth, with Luke Elliott AUS in fifth and Dan Whiteley GBR improving to finish sixth.

Other GBR finishers in the Gold fleet were Sam Whaley in 26th and James Percival-Cooke 50th.

In the Silver fleet, Finley Dickinson GBR finished top of the leaderboard with a strong 1, 6, 1, finish, second was Tim Conradi GER and third Stefan Elliott-Shircore AUS.

Attention will now focus on the ILCA 7 World Championships starting on the 24 January.

Matt Wearn is looking for back to back World Championships but any of the top ten here in the Nationals will be aiming to spoil his party in a couple of weeks time.

2024 ILCA 7 Australian/Oceania Championships

Gold Leaders after 11 races (102 entries)

Full results available here . . .