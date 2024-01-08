Tasar World Championship – Title pushed back to final day

The penultimate day of the Tasar World Championship at the at the Sandringham Yacht Club, Australia, was a wipe-out by strong winds.

Strong current into the Bay from overnight flooding rains, andrain and low visibility with fresh gusty breezes from the SW, all creating dangerous sea state sailing conditions.

The final day will possibly feature three races to complete the championship.

Jonathan Mckee and Libby Johnson Mckee of the USA are in the driving seat with a nine point lead, from Australia’s Chris Dance and Peter Hackett, with Harrison Sly and Zara Challis five points further back.

2024 Tasar World Championship – Leaders after 7 races (107 entries)

1st USA Jonathan Mckee and Libby Johnson Mckee – – 25 pts

2nd AUS Chris Dance and Peter Hackett – – 34 pts

3rd AUS Harrison Sly and Zara Challis – – 39 pts

4th AUS James Sly and Eliza Solly – – 48 pts

5th USA Jay Renehan and Lisa Renehan – – 53 pts

6th AUS Heather Macfarlane and Chris Payne – – 53 pts

7th AUS Lachlan Heath and Carmen Walker – – 64 pts

8th JPN Satoshi Kami and Saori Kami – – 82 pts

9th AUS Robert Douglass and Nicole Douglass – – 83 pts

10th USA Michael Karas and Molly Karas – – 89 pts

Full results available here . . .