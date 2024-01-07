ILCA 6 Women’s World Championship – Anne-Marie Rindom leads the way

After five qualifying races completed Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark takes a one point lead into the final series of the ILCA 6 Women’s World Championship.

Despite posting a 27 Anne-Marie Rindom was able to discard that score to top the leaderboard with 11 pts.

In second place is Josefin Olsson of Sweden with 12 pts and then Germany’s Julia Busselberg and Maxime Jonker of Holland tied on 18 pts.

In a tight pack, Line Flem Hoest of Norway and Maria Erdi of Hungary are on 20 pts, and then Britain’s Hannah Snellgrove and Marit Bouwmeester of Holland with 21 pts

Both Snellgrove (7th) and Bouwmeester (8th) took flight race wins.

Racing will continue in Gold and Silver fleets, and there is more than just a World title at stake, with eight Olympic qualifying countries making it to the Gold fleet and seven Olympic spots up for grabs.

Britain is already qualified, but at stake is who will be selected for that Team GB place at the Paris Olympics . . . everything still to play for.

Four more races are scheduled to decide the top ten for the Medal race on Wednesday 10 January.

ILCA 6 Women’s World Championship – Leaders after 5 races, 1 discard (102 entries)

Full results available here . . .