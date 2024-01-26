Entry for the 2024 Round The Island Race is now Open

Entry is now open for the the Island Sailing Club (ISC) 2024 edition of Britain’s Favourite Yacht Race, the Round the Island Race, which is being held on Saturday 15 June 2024.

The race regularly attracts over 1,100 boats and around 7,000 sailors and is one of the largest yacht races in the world.

For more race information and to take advantage of great Early Bird Entry Deals visit the event website www.roundtheisland.org.uk

The annual Round the Island Race has become an iconic sporting event with the first race taking place in 1931. Competitors come from all over the UK and worldwide to follow the 50 nautical mile course around the Isle of Wight, an island situated off the south coast of England.

Starting on the Royal Yacht Squadron line in Cowes at 6am, the fleet race westabout to The Needles, pass St Catherine’s Point, round Bembridge Ledge buoy, and back into the Solent to the finish line at Cowes.

This year, the RNLI has been named as the Official Race Charity. All donations raised will go to the seven stations involved in the race and specifically for the training of their volunteer crews.

Official Race Partner, B&G, will be providing a Race Support Programme which will include B&G’s team of experts hosting exclusive webinar events for competitors to help them get the most out of their electronics as they prepare for race day. Experts will also be on-site in the run-up to the start to assist with any last-minute queries.

