ILCA 7 Mens World Championship – Norway’s Hermann Tomasgaard takes early lead

Flying start for Mickey Beckett on the first day of the ILCA 7 2024 Mens World Championship in Adelaide.

A win in his first flight race, followed with a 6th put the British Olympic sailor in seventh overall, tied on seven points with defending champion Matt Wearn AUS (6, 1) and Clemente Seguel CHI (2, 5).

Top of the leaderboard is Norway’s Hermann Tomasgaard who won both his flight races . . . he leads from Luke Elliott (1, 2) of Australia with Philipp Buhl (3, 1) of Germany third.

In fourth place is Filip Jurišic CRO (2, 3) and fifth George Gautrey NZL (3, 3).

Other British competitors were Sam Whaley (7, 10) 20th, Dan Whiteley (10, 9) 25th, Finley Dickinson (32, 10) 62nd and James Percival-Cooke (37, 24) 95th overall.

Conditions were ideal and similar conditions are expected Saturday with variable morning weather shifting into a late afternoon sea breeze of up to 15 knots.

The schedule is for two races a day, splitting to gold/silver/bronze final fleets after six races. The top ten from the final series will race in the final Medal race on 31 January.

ILCA 7 2024 Mens World Championship – Leaders after 2 races (152 entries)

Full results available here . . .