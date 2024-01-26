Superyacht Cup Palma makes flying start to 2024

Superyacht Cup Palma has made a bright and flying start to 2024, with the 28th edition of Europe’s longest running superyacht regatta already happy to welcome a trio of first-time entries to the benchmark event.

The Mallorcan festival of sail — this year from 19 to 22 June — has always celebrated the return of regular repeat entries alongside those making their debut on the Bay of Palma racecourse.

And for 2024 Superyacht Cup Palma organisers are delighted to greet a pair of exquisite Hoek designs — the 32m Namuun (ex-Simba) from Turquoise Yachts and the Pendennis-built 40m Hoek Truly Classic Halekai — alongside the striking 28m ketch Tawera (ex-Catalyst), a Ron Holland Design from Alloy Yachts NZ.

Meanwhile confirming their interest in a return visit are defending Cup holders Rose, with the 24m Wally again likely to face stiff competition from the Swan 100 Onyx, her class runner-up in 2023.



Also set for a rematch are rivals Velsheda and Svea, while Rainbow is another J Class looking set to join the party.

Rainbow was last seen at SYC in 2014 and recently emerged from a major Dykstra refit which included an optimised deck layout. The William Starling Burgess design successfully defended the 1934 America’s Cup.

Another significant superyacht participant making a welcome SYC return is Pendennis Shipyard, back as a Gold Sponsor.

With the America’s Cup starting nearby in Barcelona just a few weeks after Superyacht Cup Palma, the western Mediterranean is clearly the place to be in 2024.

Based in the heart of the Mallorcan capital, Superyacht Cup Palma has set its enduring offer out in good time with dates confirmed, the Notice of Race already published and berthing available on a first-come first-served basis at the prestigious Real Club Náutico de Palma, SYC’s long-standing race management partner and event host.