Prince of Wales Cup Week day 4 – Overall Week goes to final day races

After the tradition of the POW race, the class returned to the completion of the Prince Of Wales Cup Week series.

Two more races were completed Thursday, the first won by POW winners Edward FitzGerald and Glen Truswell (1, 2), the second by Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary (2, 1).

With these two dominating the overall leaderboard, tied on 6 pts, in third place are Martin Jones and Harry Kennedy (4, 3) with 19 pts and fourth are Lauren Laventure and Jason Lemieux (8, 8) of Canada on 28 pts.

The only other race winners are Andy Shaw and Robert Struckett who won the opening race, they are 12th overall.

Friday will see two final races which will complete the event, and the various versions of the overall points positions can then be calculated.

2023 Prince Of Wales Cup Week – Leaders after 5 races, POW included, 1 discard (32 entries)

1st GBR 1565 – – Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary – – -3 1 2 2 1 – – 9 6 pts

2nd GBR 1553 – – Edward FitzGerald and Glen Truswell – – -2 2 1 1 2 – – 8 6 pts

3rd GBR 1567 – – Martin Jones and Harry Kennedy – – 4 -8 8 4 3 – – 27 19 pts

4th CAN 625 – – Lauren Laventure and Jason Lemieux – – -11 9 3 8 8 – – 39 28 pts

5th GBR 1570 – – George Yeoman and Jack Yeoman – – -14 10 9 6 4 – – 43 29 pts

6th GBR 1557 – – Katie Nurton and Cameron Tweedle – – 5 7 13 7 -33 – – 65 32 pts

7th GBR 1575 – – Andy FitzGerald and Josh Boniface – – 10 3 11 9 -33 – – 66 33 pts

8th GBR 1572 – – Peter Bromley and Ian Lodder – – 9 12 7 5 -33 – – 66 33 pts

9th GBR 1530 – – Alex Knight and James Clark – – 6 11 -18 12 5 – – 52 34 pts

10th GBR 1574 – – Mark Upton-Brown and Ed Dyer – – 8 6 -20 16 6 – – 56 36 pts

Full results available here . . .

Related Post:

2023 Prince OF Wales Cup Race