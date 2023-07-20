11 countries eager to race for the 2025 Admiral’s Cup

Over the past month, the RORC has received expressions of interest from all over the world for the 2025 Admiral’s Cup.

Significant notice has come from four nations who have won the Admiral’s Cup multiple times in the past: Australia, Great Britain, Germany, and the United States of America.

The Australian team from the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club in Sydney are the holders having won the 2003 Admiral’s Cup.

More expressions of interest have been received from Finland, France, Hong Kong, Ireland, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, and Trinidad & Tobago.

A total of 11 countries, some wishing to field multiple teams, are eager to race for the Admiral’s Cup.

The RORC has isssued the Pre-Notice of Race for the 2025 Admiral’s Cup.

On 19th July 2025, in exactly two years, racing will begin for the solid silver gilt trophy.

The Pre-Notice of Race sets out the intended schedule of racing and the weighting and scoring rules for the series.