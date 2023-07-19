FitzGerald and Truswell successfully defend Prince Of Wales Cup

Ed FitzGerald and Glen Truswell sailing Scrumpet GBR 1553 were winners of the 2023 Prince of Wales Cup.

Second were Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary and third Douglas Pattison and Mark Tait.

The race was held under the burgee of Itchenor SC, racing in the Solent, outside of Chichester Harbour.

The Prince of Wales’ Challenge Cup race – The POW – the National Championship of the International 14 – was first raced for in 1927 hosted by the Royal Yacht Squadron at Cowes.

2023 Prince Of Wales Cup race – 29 started, 18 completed the course

1st GBR 1553 Scrumpet – – Edward FitzGerald and Glen Truswell – – 1 pts

2nd GBR 1565 Zog – – Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary – – 2 pts

3rd GBR 1561 Marilyn – – Douglas Pattison and Mark Tait – – 3 pts

4th GBR 1557 Amazing Maisie – – Katie Nurton and Cameron Tweedle – – 4 pts

5th GBR 1567 Synchronicity – – Martin Jones and Harry Kennedy – – 5 pts

6th GBR 1530 Smash it – – Alex Knight and James Clark – – 6 pts

7th GBR 1558 Dragon – – Robin Pascal and Martin Pascal – – 7 pts

8th GBR 1522 Cushie Butterfield – – Adam Ovington and Stuart Keegan – – 8 pts

9th GBR 1570 Booby – – George Yeoman and Jack Yeoman – – 9 pts

10th CAN 625 La Dolce Vita – – Lauren Laventure and Jason Lemieux – – 10 pts

11th GBR 1523 Tartan Fraulein – – Kimball Morrison and Torquil Morrison – – 11 pts

12th GBR 1519 George 1st – – Oliver Sloper and Nick Blevins – – 12 pts

13th GBR 1531 Eagle 2 – – Andrew Penman and Chris Watson – – 13 pts

14th GBR 1548 Blue Beast – – Julian Pearson and Cam Mitchell – – 14 pts

15th GBR 1527 Blue Fire – – Philip McDanell and Luke Boughton – – 15 pts

16th GBR 1484 Honk!! – – Josh Kerr and Ali Kent – – 16 pts

17th FRA 1571 Windshear – – Julien Antier and Boris Fritsch – – 17 pts

18th CAN 624 TBA – – Greg Loffree and Sam Bonin – – 18 pts