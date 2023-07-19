Fyling Fifteen Northern Championships – Spills and Thrills

Andy McKee and Richard Jones from Dovestone SC won out over the two days of racing with four first places and one-third.

Close racing ensured that 2nd and 3rd places were shared on equal points between Andrew Tunnicliffe and Ian Hopwood of Bassenthwaite SC and Steve Goacher and Tim Harper of Royal Windermere YC.

4th and 5th places were again shared on equal points between John Hanson and Helen Selden (4094) and Nigel and Gavin Tullet (4031).

McKee and Jones justifiably collected an astonishing array of booty, including the Bassenthwaite Cannon, the Loch Earn Quach, the Burntisland Cup, the Championship Trophy, and a prize from hosts Ullswater YC.

Had the Sunderland Sextant been available they would also have been awarded that too for winning the 5th race!

Tunnicliffe and Hopwood were commended for their 2nd place overall, receiving prizes from Ullswater YC and the Windermere Cup was awarded too ‘in absentia.’

2023 Fyling Fifteen Northern Championships – Final Leaders (23 entries)

1st 4005 MCKEE Andy and Richard Jones – – 1 1 1 -3 1 – – 4 pts

2nd 4102 TUNNICLIFFE Andrew and Ian Hopwood – – -7 2 3 1 3 – – 9 pts

3rd 4021 GOACHER Steve and Tim Harper – – 2 3 -5 2 2 – – 9 pts

4th 4094 HANSON John and Helen Selden – – 6 -9 2 4 5 – – 17 pts

5th 4031 TULLETT Nigel and GAVIN TULLETT – – 5 4 4 -7 4 – – 17 pts

6th 4065 MCKEE David and Mal Hartland – – 4 5 -6 5 6 – – 20 pts

7th 4109 CHANDLER David and David Chandler – – 9 -10 8 6 7 – – 30 pts

8th 3664 WOODS Tony and Andrew Davey – – -12 8 7 8 9 – – 32 pts

9th 3520 CURRIE Neil and Rory Yardley – – 8 7 -10 9 10 – – 34 pts

10th 3641 ABBATT Jon and Chris Mullholland – – -11 11 11 10 8 – – 40 pts

11th 3802 RICHARDSON Gary and Karl Sloane – – 10 -12 9 11 11 – – 41 pts

12th 3628 TAYLOR Christopher and Alison Bass – – -16 15 12 13 12 – – 52 pts

13th 3946 MORAN Christopher and Martin Sykes – – 15 -16 13 12 13 – – 53 pts

Full results available here . . .