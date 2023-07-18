Prince of Wales Cup Week – FitzGerald and Truswell take lead on Day 2

Day 2 of the 2023 Handelsbanken Prince Of Wales Cup Week at Itchenor SC.

Two races were completed Tuesday which resulted in Ed FitzGerald and Glen Truswell (2, 1) taking a one point lead after three races in total.

Winner of the first race of the day was Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary (1, 2), with FitzGerald and Truswell in second and Andy FitzGerald and Josh Boniface (3, 11) in third.

In the second race FitzGerald and Truswell claimed their first win, with Massey and Hillary in second, and Lauren Laventure and Jason Lemieux (9, 3) in third.

Overall FitzGerald and Truswell top the leaderboard with 5 pts, second are Massey and Hillary with 6 pts and third Andy Shaw and Robert Struckett (5, 4) on 10 pts.

There is then a considerable gap to Martin Jones and Harry Kennedy (8, 8) in fourth place with 20 pts, and Laventure and Lemieux fifth with 23 pts.

With the regatta now back on schedule, the Prince Of Wales Cup race will take place Wednesday.

Handelsbanken Prince Of Wales Cup Week, Leaders after race 3 (31 entries)

1st 1553 Edward FitzGerald and Glen Truswell – – 2 2 1 – – 5 pts

2nd 1565 Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary – – 3 1 2 – – 6 pts

3rd 1569 Andy Shaw and Robert Struckett – – 1 5 4 – – 10 pts

4th 1567 Martin Jones and Harry Kennedy – – 4 8 8 – – 20 pts

5th CAN 625 Lauren Laventure and Jason Lemieux – – 11 9 3 – – 23 pts

6th 1575 Andy FitzGerald and Josh Boniface – – 10 3 11 – – 24 pts

7th 1557 Katie Nurton and Cameron Tweedle – – 5 7 13 – – 25 pts

8th 1572 Peter Bromley and Ian Lodder – – 9 12 7 – – 28 pts

9th 1568 Liam Stacpoole and Wayne Barnicoat – – 7 13 12 – – 32 pts

10th 1570 George Yeoman and Jack Yeoman – – 14 10 9 – – 33 pts

11th 1574 Mark Upton-Brown and Ed Dyer – – 8 6 20 – – 34 pts

12th 1530 Alex Knight and James Clark – – 6 11 18 – – 35 pts

13th 1561 Douglas Pattison and Mark Tait – – 32.0 RET 4 5 – – 41 pts

14th 1558 Robin Pascal and Martin Pascal – – 16 14 15 – – 45 pts

15th 1531 Andrew Penman and Chris Watson – – 12 19 16 – – 47 pts

16th 1522 Adam Ovington and Stuart Keegan – – 32.0 RET 15 6 – – 53 pts

17th 1523 Kimball Morrison and Torquil Morrison – – 13 20 22 – – 55 pts

Full results are available here . . .