RORC Transatlantic Race start from Lanzarote heading to Grenada.

The 2023 RORC Transatlantic Race fleet got away to a clean downwind start from Lanzarote, Sunday 8 January.

After six hours of racing, leaders on the water are Frank Slootman’s MOD70 Snowflake (USA) skippered by Gavin Brady, and MOD70 Zoulou (FRA) with Erik Maris at the helm.

In fourth place is the leading monohull and biggest boat in the fleet, the Supermaxi Swan 115 Jasi (SWE), skippered by Toby Clarke with a 21-strong crew.

Jasi was the first in the IRC Super Zero class to pass the mark at Puerto Calero and was through the Strait of Bocaina, three miles ahead of I Love Poland (POL).

The RC Zero, Botin 56 Black Pearl (GER), sailed by Stefan Jentzsch, pulled off a stunning start at the pin end to take the class lead on the water, ahead of Henri de Bokay’s Elliott 52 Rafale.

Laurent Courbin’s First 53 Yagiza (FRA), skippered by Philippe Falle leads the IRC One on the water from Andrew & Sam Hall’s Lombard 46 Pata Negra (GBR).

IRC Two-Handed competitors in this year’s race are Kate Cope and Claire Dresser racing Sun Fast 3200 Purple Mist (GBR), and Peter & Duncan Bacon racing Sun Fast 3300 Sea Bear (GBR) . . . Sea Bear is just ahead on the water.

The RORC fleet must leave Tenerife to port, before heading into the wide expanse of the Atlantic Ocean. The next mark of the course is 3,000 miles away across the Atlantic.

Glover Island is just a few miles from the finish outside Camper & Nicholsons Port Louis Marina in Grenada.

2023 RORC Transatlantic Race – Leaders Sunday at 22:00 hrs (20 entries)

1st Snowflake DTF 2737 NM – 17.7 knots

2nd Zoulou DTF 2740 NM – 17.3 knots

3rd Maserati DTF 2745 NM – 16.8 knots

4th Jasi DTF 2790 NM – 11.3 knots

5th I Love Poland DTF 2795 NM – 10.6 knots

6th Canada Ocean Racing DTF 2797 NM – 10.2 knots 1

7th Black Pearl DTF 2798 NM – 10.0 knots

8th Rafale DTF 2799 NM – 9.9 knots

9th Teasing Machine DTF 2801 NM – 9.3 knots

10th Tulikettu DTF 2802 NM – 9.3 knots

11th Green Dragon DTF 2819 NM – 7.1 knots