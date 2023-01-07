GJW Direct Bloody Mary – Winners 29er pair Crossley and Fitzgerald

Two 17-year-old sailors, James Crossley and Noah Fitzgerald from Hayling Island SC, in a 29er, were the winners of the 47th Bloody Mary Open Pursuit Race.

Winning helm, James Crossley, said: “It was pretty pumpy at the start and died towards the end which was nice because we were struggling. It was windy. But we were confident we could catch the boats ahead of us and come in first.”

His crew, Noah Fitzgerald, said: “We’ve done quite a lot of training recently and we’ve been pushing a lot recently to keep the stick up and make it look it pretty.”

The pair are now looking to win the 29er World Championships later this year before moving into a 49er.

With nearly 150 entries, the sailors enjoyed some windy conditions with 99 finishing.

The Bloody Mary was also the 6th leg of the SailJuice Winter Series.

Martin Pue, race director, said: “The 47th GJW Direct Bloody Mary was a huge success with a great turnout, despite the challenging weather conditions. It was impressive to see nearly 30 youth helms, 16 Grand Masters and a whole range of ages in between.”

47th Bloody Mary – Final Overall Leaders



1st 29er James Crossley and Noah Fitzgerald – Hayling Island SC – – 1 pts

2nd Musto Skiff Sam PASCOE – Castle Cove Sailing Club – – 2 pts

3rd Fireball Dj EDWARDS and Vyv TOWNEND – Bough Beech SC – – 3 pts

4th 470 Paul BROTHERTON and Arran HOLMAN – Glossop – – 4 pts

5th 420 Joe WARWICKER and Hugo VALENTINE – Shoreham SC – – 5 pts

6th 420 Ollie Meadowcroft – Upper Thames SC – – 6 pts

7th Laser (ILCA 7) Ben FLOWER – Paignton SC – – 7 pts

8th 2000 Simon HORSFIELD and Katie HORSFIELD – Thorney Island SC – – 8 pts

9th RS Aero 7 Tim HIRE – LTSC/RLymYC – – 9 pts

10th N12 John Meadowcroft – Upper Thames – – 10 pts

11th Musto Skiff Fred CUDMORE – Datchet Water SC – – 11 pts

12th Musto Skiff Sam BARKER – Castle Cove SC – – 12 pts

13th RS800 Ben PALMER and Dicken MACLEAN – Hayling Island SC – – 13 pts

14th 2000 Jack LEWIS and Morgan SMITH – TBA SC – – 14 pts

15th RS400 Ollie GROVES and Martin PENTY – Beaver SC – – 15 pts

16th RS800 Peter BARTON and Chris FEIBUSCH – Lymington Town SC – – 16 pts

17th Merlin Rocket Jon Gorringe and Matt Currell – Parkstone YC – – 17 pts

18th RS Aero 6 Sam METTAM – Papercourt SC – – 18 pts

19th RS800 Robert GULLAN and Matt REID – Hayling Island SC – – 19 pts

20th RS Aero 5 Sam BLAKER – Thorpe Bay YC – – 20 pts

Full results available here . . .

First Lady Helm: Amelie Hiscocks, 29er, Weymouth and Portland Sailing Club

First Queen Mary Helm: Chris Eames, RS400, Queen Mary Sailing Club

Grand Master: Steve Cockerill, Europe, Stokes Bay Sailing Club

First Junior Helm: James Crossley, 29er, Hayling Island Sailing Club

Class prizes were also awarded to: