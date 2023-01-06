Brits make waves at ILCA Oceania & Australian Open Championships

British competitors hold three of the top four places at the 2023 ILCA 7 Oceania & Australian Open & Youth Championships.

Australia’s Matt Wearn holds a three point lead from Britain’s Elliot Hanson, Michael Beckett and Dan Whiteley, with Sam Whaley taking sixth place behind Thomas Saunders of New Zealand.

Whaley won the opening race before Wearn moved into the lead with a 1, 2, 1, scoreline, with Whiletey picking up a win in race 3.

In the ILCA 6, with a mixed fleet, there is a three-way tie for the lead with Maud Jayet SUI, Emma Plasschaert BEL and Mara Stransky AUS all on four points.

The event, taking place ahead of the Sail Melbourne regatta, has attracted a total of 175 entries at the Georges River SC on Botany Bay.

After a run of great weather including for Race Days 1 and 2 a nasty spell over the 5 and 6 January of wet and excessively windy weather prevented any safe, fair racing.

Conditions are predicted to be marginally better on Saturday with a little less wind and much less rain – here’s hoping..

Racing continues with a total of 12 races scheduled for the ILCA7 and 8 for the ILCA 6 fleets, completing on Sunday 8 January.

2023 ILCA 7 Oceania & Australian Open & Youth Championship (41 entries)

1st AUS Matt Wearn – – 6 1 2 1 – – 10 pts

2nd GBR Elliot Hanson – – 3 2 6 2 – – 13 pts

3rd GBR Michael Beckett – – 2 10 3 3 – – 18 pts

4th GBR Daniel Whiteley – – 12 3 1 9 – – 25 pts

5th NZL Thomas Saunders – – 4 12 4 8 – – 28 pts

6th GBR Sam Whaley – – 1 9 16 4 – – 30 pts

7th AUS Swifto Elliott – – 10 4 10 6 – – 30 pts

8th AUS Finn Alexander – – 8 6 11 7 – – 32 pts

9th NZL George Gautrey – – 5 5 7 17 – – 34 pts

10th AUS Ethan McAullay – – 11 7 12 5 – – 35 pts

2023 ILCA 6 Oceania & Australian Open & Youth Championship (83 entries)

1st SUI Maud Jayet – – -4 2 1 1 – – 4 pts

2nd BEL Emma Plasschaert – – 1 -3 1 2 – – 4 pts

3rd AUS Mara Stransky – – 1 1 -2 2 – – 4 pts

4th HUN Maria Erdi – – 3 1 -6 1 – – 5 pts

5th AUS Elyse Ainsworth – – 2 2 -6 4 – – 8 pts

6th AUS Evie Saunders – – 2 -10 3 4 – – 9 pts

7th AUS Lachie Weber – – 4 3 2 -5 – – 9 pts

8th AUS Hamish Gilsenan – – 3 5 4 -6 – – 12 pts

9th AUS Casey Imeneo – – -6 6 4 3 – – 13 pts

10th AUS Zoe Thomson – – -5 4 5 5 – – 14 pts

