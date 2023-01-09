Australian Laser Open Championships – Wearn by a whisker

Aussie Matt Wearn claimed his fifth Australian Laser championship, despite a late charge by Britain’s Mike Beckett to finish tied with Wearn on 15 points.

Tokyo gold medalist Wearn had kept his nose ahead of the British Team fab-four – Bekett, Hanson, Whaley and Whiteley – who are in Australia for the Sail Melbourne regatta which kicks-off the Olympic classes 2023 series.

All four picked up race wins, but it was Beckett with three race wins in the final five races who who came closest to causing an upset . . . eventuall having to settle for second with Elliot Hanson taking third on the podium.

With two Brits on the podium and all four in the top ten, the scene is set for Sail Melbourne opening on Saturday 14 January at the Royal Brighton Yacht Club.

Other winners at the Oceania & Australian Open & Youth Championships:

Winner of the ILCA 6 (Radial) Open was Emma Plaschaert from Belgium, with second Maud Jayet of Switzerland and third Maria Erdi of Hungary.

Australia’s Mara Stransky finished fourth to win the 2023 Australian Championship title.

In the ILCA 4 event, Aidan Simmons took the overall Australian title and Riley Cantwell the under 16 junior title.

2023 ILCA 7 Oceania & Australian Open & Youth Championship (41 entries)

1st AUS Matt Wearn – – 15 pts

2nd GBR Michael Beckett – – 15 pts

3rd GBR Elliot Hanson – – 27 pts

4th AUS Swifto Elliott – – 40 pts

5th NZL George Gautrey – – 46 pts

6th AUS Finn Alexander – – 50 pts

7th NZL Thomas Saunders – – 50 pts

8th AUS Ethan McAullay – – 56 pts

9th GBR Sam Whaley – – 63 pts

10th GBR Daniel Whiteley – – 64 pts

11th AUS Zac Littlewood – – 67 pts

12th SGP Ryan Lo – – 68 pts

13th AUS Sam King – – 91 pts

14th AUS Stefan Elliott-Shircore – – 94 pts

15th AUS Campbell Patton – – 119 pts

16th NZL Luke Cashmore – – 122 pts

17th AUS Lawson McAullay – – 128 pts

18th AUS Michael Compton – – 129 pts

19th NZL Caleb Armit – – 138 pts

20th AUS Jack Eickmeyer – – 139 pts

21st AUS Will Sargent – – 150 pts

22nd FIN Fredrik Westman – – 152 pts

23rd NZL Dylan Forsyth – – 158 pts

24th NZL Matthew Rist – – 177 pts

25th SGP Wonn Kye Lee – – 191 pts

Full results available here . . .

