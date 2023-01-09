Great Britain SailGP Team line-up for Singapore Sail Grand Prix

SailGP Season 3 continues with the Singapore Sail Grand Prix this weekend with its first event of 2023 with the region’s first Sail Grand Prix on 14 and 15 January.

The season’s eighth event will see nine flying F50s doing battle at the picturesque location of Park Green.

Two-time defending champions Australia currently sit at the top of the leaderboard with a comfortable nine-point lead over Peter Burling’s New Zealand in second.

While Ben Ainslie’s Great Britain, currently in fourth, will be looking to knock third-placed France out of the top three.

Great Britain SailGP Team for the Singapore Sail Grand Prix:

Driver: Ben Ainslie

Wing Trimmer: Iain Jensen

Flight Controller: Luke Parkinson

Grinder: Matt Gotrel

Grinder: Nick Hutton

Strategist: Hannah Diamond

Strategist: Hannah Mills

Coach: Rob Wilson

After Singapore, the SailGP teams will head to Sydney for the Australia Sail Grand Prix on 18 and 19 February and then onto Christchurch for the New Zealand Sail Grand Prix on 18 and 19 March.

From there, the league will travel onto the iconic waters of San Francisco Bay as the all-important winner-takes-all Grand Final gets underway.

