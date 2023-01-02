SailGP to open 2023 with the Singapore Sail Grand Prix

SailGP Season 3 continues with its eighth event as the league visits Asia for the first time.

The iconic city-state with host the Singapore Sail Grand Prix on 14 to 15 January, with the league’s nine flying F50s doing battle at the picturesque location of Park Green.

Following Singapore, the league will once again visit Sydney for the KPMG Australia Sail Grand Prix before heading onto Christchurch for its highly anticipated inaugural event in New Zealand.

Already sold out, the ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix marks the first of four sailing events scheduled to take place from 2023 – 2026.

Following New Zealand, the league will return to San Francisco to decide the overall championship winner with the winner-takes-all Grand Final on 6 to 8 May.

Can Australia hold make it three-in-a-row or will a new team triumph on the waters of the iconic San Francisco Bay? With a congested mid-fleet leaderboard, there’s still everything to play for.

Following Season 3’s Championship-deciding Grand Final, the league’s ambitious season-on-season expansion continues. SailGP fans will only have to wait six weeks before the biggest season yet kicks off in June.

SailGP will return to Chicago for the Season 4 opener as it begins a 14 event season, visiting locations such as New Zealand, Singapore and Australia.

The Chicago event will be followed by a northern hemisphere Summer sweep across Europe, featuring a return to Taranto, Southern Italy, on September 23-24 and a third visit for the league to Cádiz in Andalucía, for the Spain Sail Grand Prix on 14-15 October.

After the planned five events in Europe, the league will head to the Middle East before going on to Asia, where the second edition of the Singapore Sail Grand Prix will take place on 13-14 January 2024.

