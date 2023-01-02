40th Gill Grafham Water SC Grand Prix Winners

Congratulations to all the winners of the 40th Gill Grafham Water SC Grand Prix.

The Seldén Mast SailJuice Round 5 had some great winter racing for the 117 entries in the sunshine and 8 knots of breeze.

Series Winners past and present faired well with Simon and Katie Horsfield, of the 2000 Class winning the slow fleet, with straight wins.

Pete Gray and Geoff Edwards, in their Osprey from Staunton Harold SC won the medium fleet.

While Ben Glegg, in a MUSTO Skiff, from Brightlingsea SC, won the fast fleet after a close battle with defending Selden SailJuice Winter Series Champions, Roger Gilbert and Ben McGrane in their 505.

Slow Fleet – Grafham Water SC Grand Prix – 54 Entries

1st 2000 Simon and Katie HORSFIELD Thorney Island SC -1 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd Laser (ILCA 7) Jon EMMETT Weir Wood SC -2 2 2 – – 4 pts

3rd Laser (ILCA 7) Ben FLOWER Paignton SC -3 3 3 – – 6 pts

4th Laser (ILCA 7) Jamie BLAKE Great Moor SC 4 -11 4 – – 8 pts

5th Radial (ILCA 6) Tim EVANS Grafham Water SC -17 4 5.5 – – 9.5 pts

6th Laser (ILCA 7) George SUNDERLAND Draycote Water SC 6 -8 5.5 – – 11.5 pts

Medium Fleet – Grafham Water SC Grand Prix – 48 Entries

1st Osprey Peter GRAY and Geoff EDWARDS Staunton Harold -2 2 1 – – 3 pts

2nd Fireball David HALL and Paul CONSTABLE Blackwater SC 1 3 -9 – – 4 pts

3rd RS300 Josh WILCE Rutland SC 3 4 -13.5 – – 7 pts

4th RS Aero 7 Joe SCURRAH Carsington SC -6 5 4 – – 9 pts

5th RS600 Jake WILLARS Notts County SC 4 6 -27 – – 10 pts

6th Phantom Rob COOK Northampton SC 5 -7.5 6 – – 11 pts

Fast Fleet – Grafham Water SC Grand Prix – 24 Entries

1st Musto Skiff Ben CLEGG Brightlingsea SC 2 1 -3 – – 3 pts

2nd 505 Roger GILBERT and Ben MCGRANE Netley SC 1 3 -6 – – 4 pts

3rd RS400 Ollie GROVES and Martin PENTY Beaver SC 5 -6 1 – – 6 pts

4th Formula 18 Jon SWEET and Reece WEBB Grafham Water SC (DNC) 2 5 – – 7 pts

5th RS400 Sam KNIGHT and Chris BOWNES Bartley SC 7 -9 2 – – 9 pts

6th Formula 18 Tony STOKES and Thomas HALES Grafham Water SC -13 5 4 – – 9 pts

All results available here . . .