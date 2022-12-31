SailGP Yearbook Awards – Biggest gym junkie, best dressed and most likely to a do a reality TV show

Awards including most improved, best dressed and biggest sailing geek have been dished out to SailGP’s drivers as 2022 draws to a close.

SailGP drivers and strategists including New Zealand’s Jo Aleh and Canada’s Georgia Lewin-LaFrance were quizzed on which driver they would award accolades such as biggest gym junkie, best dressed and most likely to a do a reality TV show.



Australia’s Tom Slingsby was unanimously voted most likely to swear while Quentin Delapierre’s France was voted most improved in Season 3.

United States driver Jimmy Spithill meanwhile was voted most likely to write a memoir while New Zealand’s Peter Burling picked up the title as biggest sailing geek.

The SailGP League is now in its third season and after the Christmas/New Year break will return to action for the Singapore Sail Grand Prix on the 14/15 January 2023.

Following events in Sydney and Christchurch the $1m Grand Final will take place in San Francisco in May 2023.

