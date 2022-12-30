International Cadet Worlds – Germany’s Hirthe and Swientek move onto podium

Toby Bush and Kemmel Thorogood had a tough day, but retain their overall lead at the International Cadet 2022 World Championships.
While Bush and Thorogood struggled to get into single figures in the day’s three races, Germany’s Kiran Hirthe and Marc Swientek racked-up a 7 1 1 scoreline that lifted them from tenth to third place . . . just one point behind Australia’s second placed Max and John Sturman.
The third day of racing saw Bush and Thorogood add 19 pts to their score, now on 26pts.
The Sturmans retained second place with a 2, -15 15 on 39pts, and Hirthe and Swientek are tied in third on 40pts with Aussies Luca Groves and Adela Thomas who posted a 4 9 3.
Also moving into the podium picture were Britain’s Will and Annabel Shepherd who won the first race of the day and are now in fifth place with 42pts.
With a lighter breeze and plenty of sunshine for day 3 of Cadet World Championship racing at Royal Yacht Club of Victoria, there field was much more condensed and there was plenty of action around the marks.
Eight races in the bag means a day off for the fleet Saturday, and a chance to enjoy everything that Melbourne has to offer on New Year’s Eve.
Racing resumes on the 1st of Jan for the last two days of Cadet Worlds, with four races scheduled.
International Cadet 2022 World Championships – After 8 races (30 Entries)
1st GBR Toby Bush and Kemmel Thorogood – – 1 1 3 1 1 11 8 -13 – – 26 pts
2nd AUS Max Sturman and John Sturman – – 5 11 1 2 3 2 -15 15 – – 39 pts
3rd GER Kiran Hirthe and Marc Swientek – – 13 3 10 5 -19 7 1 1 – – 40 pts
4th AUS Luca Groves and Adela Thomas – – -9 7 2 7 8 4 9 3 – – 40 pts
5th GBR Will and Annabel Shepherd – – 3 12 4 -16 11 1 5 6 – – 42 pts
6th AUS Ben and Will Garner – – 2 4 8 9 -14 10 7 12 – – 52 pts
7th GBR Hamish Collingridge and Rhona Enkel – – 8 5 6 4 2 8 -26 20 – – 53 pts
8th AUS Grace Hooper and George Shugg – – -15 2 15 6 9 5 13 5 – – 55 pts
9th AUS Lillyanne Johnston and Dillan Barnes – – 12 9 5 8 7 13 -21 4 – – 58 pts
10th AUS Zane Chaplin and William Clough – – 6 13 9 3 -22 14 6 10 – – 61 pts
11th AUS Faye Read and Olive Hooper – – 4 6 7 11 10 -18 16 7 – – 61 pts
12th AUS Evie McDonald and Jack Jones – – 11 8 -17 15 12 6 2 16 – – 70 pts
13th GBR Ed Fletcher and Alex Enkel – – 7 16 16 14 17 -20 4 2 – – 76 pts
14th AUS Lulu Di Sciascio and Chloe Allen – – -25 15 14 10 15 16 3 24 – – 97 pts
15th AUS Emma Suda and Tess Holroyd – – 10 20 13 19 5 -27 22 11 – – 100 pts
16th AUS Carla Maertens and Harper Miller – – 18 10 -21 13 20 21 10 14 – – 106 pts
17th AUS Kylan Thompson and Sienna Miller – – -32 14 24 31 4 13 12 18 – – 116 pts
18th BEL Oliver Brands and Hannelore Cammaer – – 16 -26 11 23 24 12 17 19 – – 122 pts
19th POL Zuzanna Ostrowska and Australia 4 – – 19 -25 22 22 13 9 20 19 – – 124 pts
20th GBR Amelia Mayhew and Boombastic – – 22 18 20 20 6 22 18 -26 – – 126 pts