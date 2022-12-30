International Cadet Worlds – Germany’s Hirthe and Swientek move onto podium

Toby Bush and Kemmel Thorogood had a tough day, but retain their overall lead at the International Cadet 2022 World Championships.

While Bush and Thorogood struggled to get into single figures in the day’s three races, Germany’s Kiran Hirthe and Marc Swientek racked-up a 7 1 1 scoreline that lifted them from tenth to third place . . . just one point behind Australia’s second placed Max and John Sturman.

The third day of racing saw Bush and Thorogood add 19 pts to their score, now on 26pts.

The Sturmans retained second place with a 2, -15 15 on 39pts, and Hirthe and Swientek are tied in third on 40pts with Aussies Luca Groves and Adela Thomas who posted a 4 9 3.

Also moving into the podium picture were Britain’s Will and Annabel Shepherd who won the first race of the day and are now in fifth place with 42pts.





With a lighter breeze and plenty of sunshine for day 3 of Cadet World Championship racing at Royal Yacht Club of Victoria, there field was much more condensed and there was plenty of action around the marks.

Eight races in the bag means a day off for the fleet Saturday, and a chance to enjoy everything that Melbourne has to offer on New Year’s Eve.

Racing resumes on the 1st of Jan for the last two days of Cadet Worlds, with four races scheduled.

International Cadet 2022 World Championships – After 8 races (30 Entries)

1st GBR Toby Bush and Kemmel Thorogood – – 1 1 3 1 1 11 8 -13 – – 26 pts

2nd AUS Max Sturman and John Sturman – – 5 11 1 2 3 2 -15 15 – – 39 pts

3rd GER Kiran Hirthe and Marc Swientek – – 13 3 10 5 -19 7 1 1 – – 40 pts

4th AUS Luca Groves and Adela Thomas – – -9 7 2 7 8 4 9 3 – – 40 pts

5th GBR Will and Annabel Shepherd – – 3 12 4 -16 11 1 5 6 – – 42 pts

6th AUS Ben and Will Garner – – 2 4 8 9 -14 10 7 12 – – 52 pts

7th GBR Hamish Collingridge and Rhona Enkel – – 8 5 6 4 2 8 -26 20 – – 53 pts

8th AUS Grace Hooper and George Shugg – – -15 2 15 6 9 5 13 5 – – 55 pts

9th AUS Lillyanne Johnston and Dillan Barnes – – 12 9 5 8 7 13 -21 4 – – 58 pts

10th AUS Zane Chaplin and William Clough – – 6 13 9 3 -22 14 6 10 – – 61 pts

11th AUS Faye Read and Olive Hooper – – 4 6 7 11 10 -18 16 7 – – 61 pts

12th AUS Evie McDonald and Jack Jones – – 11 8 -17 15 12 6 2 16 – – 70 pts

13th GBR Ed Fletcher and Alex Enkel – – 7 16 16 14 17 -20 4 2 – – 76 pts

14th AUS Lulu Di Sciascio and Chloe Allen – – -25 15 14 10 15 16 3 24 – – 97 pts

15th AUS Emma Suda and Tess Holroyd – – 10 20 13 19 5 -27 22 11 – – 100 pts

16th AUS Carla Maertens and Harper Miller – – 18 10 -21 13 20 21 10 14 – – 106 pts

17th AUS Kylan Thompson and Sienna Miller – – -32 14 24 31 4 13 12 18 – – 116 pts

18th BEL Oliver Brands and Hannelore Cammaer – – 16 -26 11 23 24 12 17 19 – – 122 pts

19th POL Zuzanna Ostrowska and Australia 4 – – 19 -25 22 22 13 9 20 19 – – 124 pts

20th GBR Amelia Mayhew and Boombastic – – 22 18 20 20 6 22 18 -26 – – 126 pts

Full results available here . . .