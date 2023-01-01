Steve Cole appointed new RORC Racing Manager

The Royal Ocean Racing Club has appointmented Steve Cole as Racing Manager from 1st January 2023.

He takes over from Chris Stone who will continue as a consultant to the Race Management team for the new Nelson’s Cup series in Antigua and the 50th edition of the Rolex Fastnet Race.

Stone, from Gurnard on the Isle of Wight, will direct the Race Management Team based in Cowes, who work year-round on the RORC Season’s Point Championship; a much-coveted series of offshore races running from January to October.

The 2023 RORC Season includes the 50th edition of the Rolex Fastnet Race, as well as the Transatlantic Race and RORC Caribbean 600.

Stone will also oversee the programme of inshore events, including the RORC Easter Challenge, Vice-Admiral’s Cup and IRC National Championship.

He has huge experience having been a senior member of the RORC Racing team for the last five years. Prior to joining RORC, he was Managing Director of Cowes Yacht Haven for six years and was joint owner of a boat yard in East Cowes.

As a National Race Officer, he has also previously helped RORC in a voluntary role, including 10 Rolex Fastnet Race starts.

