International Cadet Worlds – Bush and Thorogood lead into final day

Racing resumed at the Cadet World Championship after a late night watching the New Year fireworks over Melbourne.
Britain’s Toby Bush and Kemmel Thorogood (17, 3, 5) recovered from a poor first race to keep a 12 point overall lead, while another British pair, Will and Anna Shepherd mounted a strong challenge (2, OCS, 2) to move into second.
Australia’s Luca Groves and Adela Thomas (19, 2, 19) moved five points ahead of Germany’s Kiran Hirthe and Marc Swientek (24, 4, 10) in fourth place, five points clear of point Hamish Collingridge and Rhona Enkel (3, 5, 23) .
The shifty conditions meant that scores varied widely through the day.
Ed Fletcher and Alex Enkel won the penultimate day’s first race and followed it with a couple of sixth place finishes.
While Aussies Evie McDonald and Jack Jones were able to discard their first race 20th finish when they won the next two races.
After 11 races the second drop kicked-in and with just one final race to go, Bush and Thorogood look to be heading for a title win.
The final race day will see British, Australian and German crews battling for the podium places ahead of the Closing Ceremony.
International Cadet 2022 World Championships – After 11 races, 2 discards (30 Entries)
1st GBR Toby Bush and Kemmel Thorogood – – -17 3 5 – – 34 pts
2nd GBR Will Shepherd and Annabel Shepherd – – 2 -32 2 – – 46 pts
3rd AUS Luca Groves and Adela Thomas – – -19 2 -19 – – 51 pts
4th GER Kiran Hirthe and Marc Swientek – – -25 4 10 – – 54 pts
5th GBR Hamish Collingridge and Rhona Enkel – – 3 5 -23 – – 61 pts
6th AUS Max Sturman and John Sturman – – 8 -25 15 – – 62 pts
7th AUS Evie McDonald and Jack Jones – – -20 1 1 – – 72 pts
8th GBR Ed Fletcher and Alex Enkel – – 1 6 6 – – 72 pts
9th AUS Grace Hooper and George Shugg – – 5 -32 12 – – 72 pts
10th AUS Lillyanne Johnston and Dillan Barnes – – 4 10 13 – – 72 pts
11th AUS Faye Read and Olive Hooper – – 13 16 8 – – 82 pts
12th AUS Ben Garner and Will Garner – – -22 -22 17 – – 83 pts
13th AUS Zane Chaplin and William Clough – – 15 15 -22 – – 91 pts
14th AUS Emma Suda and Tess Holroyd – – 12 21 4 – – 115 pts
15th AUS Kylan Thompson and Sienna Miller – – 10 17 9 – – 121 pts
16th AUS Carla Maertens and Harper Miller – – 14 8 -29 – – 128 pts
17th AUS Lulu Di Sciascio and Chloe Allen – – 7 32 20 – – 132 pts
18th POL Zuzanna Ostrowska and Alicja Labanowska – – 6 -32 3 – – 133 pts
19th BEL Oliver Brands and Hannelore Cammaer – – 21 20 11 – – 150 pts
20th GER Martin Rothe and Tim Graf – – -28 13 7 – – 154 pts