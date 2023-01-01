International Cadet Worlds – Bush and Thorogood lead into final day

Racing resumed at the Cadet World Championship after a late night watching the New Year fireworks over Melbourne.

Britain’s Toby Bush and Kemmel Thorogood (17, 3, 5) recovered from a poor first race to keep a 12 point overall lead, while another British pair, Will and Anna Shepherd mounted a strong challenge (2, OCS, 2) to move into second.

Australia’s Luca Groves and Adela Thomas (19, 2, 19) moved five points ahead of Germany’s Kiran Hirthe and Marc Swientek (24, 4, 10) in fourth place, five points clear of point Hamish Collingridge and Rhona Enkel (3, 5, 23) .

The shifty conditions meant that scores varied widely through the day.

Ed Fletcher and Alex Enkel won the penultimate day’s first race and followed it with a couple of sixth place finishes.

While Aussies Evie McDonald and Jack Jones were able to discard their first race 20th finish when they won the next two races.

After 11 races the second drop kicked-in and with just one final race to go, Bush and Thorogood look to be heading for a title win.

The final race day will see British, Australian and German crews battling for the podium places ahead of the Closing Ceremony.

International Cadet 2022 World Championships – After 11 races, 2 discards (30 Entries)

1st GBR Toby Bush and Kemmel Thorogood – – -17 3 5 – – 34 pts

2nd GBR Will Shepherd and Annabel Shepherd – – 2 -32 2 – – 46 pts

3rd AUS Luca Groves and Adela Thomas – – -19 2 -19 – – 51 pts

4th GER Kiran Hirthe and Marc Swientek – – -25 4 10 – – 54 pts

5th GBR Hamish Collingridge and Rhona Enkel – – 3 5 -23 – – 61 pts

6th AUS Max Sturman and John Sturman – – 8 -25 15 – – 62 pts

7th AUS Evie McDonald and Jack Jones – – -20 1 1 – – 72 pts

8th GBR Ed Fletcher and Alex Enkel – – 1 6 6 – – 72 pts

9th AUS Grace Hooper and George Shugg – – 5 -32 12 – – 72 pts

10th AUS Lillyanne Johnston and Dillan Barnes – – 4 10 13 – – 72 pts

11th AUS Faye Read and Olive Hooper – – 13 16 8 – – 82 pts

12th AUS Ben Garner and Will Garner – – -22 -22 17 – – 83 pts

13th AUS Zane Chaplin and William Clough – – 15 15 -22 – – 91 pts

14th AUS Emma Suda and Tess Holroyd – – 12 21 4 – – 115 pts

15th AUS Kylan Thompson and Sienna Miller – – 10 17 9 – – 121 pts

16th AUS Carla Maertens and Harper Miller – – 14 8 -29 – – 128 pts

17th AUS Lulu Di Sciascio and Chloe Allen – – 7 32 20 – – 132 pts

18th POL Zuzanna Ostrowska and Alicja Labanowska – – 6 -32 3 – – 133 pts

19th BEL Oliver Brands and Hannelore Cammaer – – 21 20 11 – – 150 pts

20th GER Martin Rothe and Tim Graf – – -28 13 7 – – 154 pts

Full results available here . . .