International Cadet – Bush and Thorogood are 2022 World Champions

Britain’s Toby Bush and Kemmel Thorogood are 2022 International Cadet World Champions.

Not needing to sail the final race, the pair from Waldringfield SC, avoided any possible chance of picking-up a penalty by spectating the final race and the resolution of the podium places.

The final race (R12) was won by Australia’s Luca Groves and Adela Thomas to claim third place overall,

Groves and Thomas closed to within two points of Britain’s Will and Annabel Shepherd, who claimed second overall just three points short of champions Bush and Thorogood.

Fourth overall were Kiran Hirthe and Marc Swientek of Germany, fifth were Hamish Collingridge and Rhona Enkel of Britain and rounding out the top six . . . Evie McDonald and Jack Jones of Australia.

The Promo fleet was dominated by local competitors, with Harry Pilkington and Alex Ashbolt taking a four point overall victory ahead of Joshua Garner and Patrick Fowler, with Leo Church and Zachary Cross third.

Best placed British entry were 14th placed Gwen Thorogood and Josh Davidson.

The International Cadet 2022 World Championships were hosted by the Royal Yacht Club of Victoria, Australia.

The 2023 Worlds are scheduled for 20 – 28 July in Nieuwpoort, Belgium.

Held since 1967, with only the pandemic of 2020 causing a break, this is the first British victory since the 2016 win of Jamie Harris and Antonia Wilkinson in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Cadet 2022 World Championships – Final after 12 races, 2 discards (31 Entries)

1st GBR 10001 Toby Bush and Kemmel Thorogood – – -32 – – 47 pts

2nd GBR 9994 Will Shepherd and Annabel Shepherd – – 4 – – 50 pts

3rd AUS 9551 Luca Groves and Adela Thomas – – 1 – – 52 pts

4th GER 9992 Kiran Hirthe and Marc Swientek – – 13 – – 67 pts

5th GBR 9877 Hamish Collingridge and Rhona Enkel – – 7 – – 69 pts

6th AUS 9614 Evie McDonald and Jack Jones – – 3 – – 75 pts

7th AUS 9926 Lillyanne Johnston and Dillan Barnes – – 2 – – 75 pts

8th AUS 9430 Max Sturman and John Sturman – – -18 – – 77 pts

9th GBR 10012 Ed Fletcher and Alex Enkel – – 8 – – 81 pts

10th AUS 9552 Grace Hooper and George Shugg – – 11 – – 83 pts

11th AUS 9559 Ben Garner and Will Garner – – 5 – – 88 pts

12th AUS 9778 Faye Read and Olive Hooper – – 6 – – 88 pts

13th AUS 10087 Zane Chaplin and William Clough – – 10 – – 102 pts

14th AUS 9822 Emma Suda and Tess Holroyd – – 17 – – 133 pts

15th AUS 9698 Lulu Di Sciascio and Chloe Allen – – -25 – – 141 pts

16th AUS 9921 Kylan Thompson and Sienna Miller – – 19 – – 141 pts

17th POL 9902 Zuzanna Ostrowska and Alicja Labanowska – – 9 – – 142 pts

18th AUS 9611 Carla Maertens and Harper Miller – – 14 – – 143 pts

19th BEL 8997 Oliver Brands and Hannelore Cammaer – – 12 – – 163 pts

20th GER 10075 Martin Rothe and Tim Graf – – -29 – – 178 pts

Full results available here . . .